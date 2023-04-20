Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Draft history: A look back at the 146th pick

See which NFL players were drafted with the 146th pick from 2013-2022

Apr 20, 2023 at 09:30 AM
2022 NFL Draft: Photos from day one in Las Vegas

Photos from day 1 for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).

Over the last 10 drafts, defensive backs have been selected three times while receivers have been picked twice at the 146th spot. The Saints have selected 146th just once in franchise history. They drafted defensive back Ricky Ray in 1979.

YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 146TH PICK:

2022: New York Giants, LB Micah McFadden, Indiana
2021: New York Jets, DB Jamien Sherwood, Auburn
2020: Dallas Cowboys, C Tyler Biadasz, Wisconsin (1x Pro Bowl selection)
2019: Detroit Lions, DB Amani Oruwariye, Penn State
2018: Seattle Seahawks, DB Tre Flowers, Oklahoma State
2017: San Francisco 49ers, TE George Kittle, Iowa (4x Pro Bowl selection, 1x PFWA All-NFL, 1x AP All-Pro, 1x PFWA Most Improved Player of the Year)
2016: Baltimore Ravens, DE Matt Judon, Grand Valley State (4x Pro Bowl selection)
2015: Minnesota Vikings, WR Stefon Diggs, Maryland (3x Pro Bowl selection, 1x PFWA All-NFL Team, 1x AP All-Pro Team, PFWA All-Rookie)
2014: Dallas Cowboys, WR Devin Street, Pittsburgh
2013: Denver Broncos, DE Quanterus Smith, Western Kentucky

146 TO THE 504:

The Saints are no stranger to pick No. 146, but it has been quite a few years since they found themselves in this slot. The last time New Orleans made a selection at 146th overall was 1979, where they chose DB Ricky Ray.

