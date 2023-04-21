NFL Draft history: A look back at the 115th pick

Photos from day 1 for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, April 28, 2022.
As we approach the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27-29, NewOrleansSaints.com takes a look at the history of their overall pick positions and the players it brought into the league. The Saints will have picks in Round 1 (29th overall), Round 2 (40th), Round 3 (71st), Round 4 (115th), Round 5 (146th and 165th), and Round 7 (227th and 257th).
Over the last 10 drafts, linebackers have been selected four times while defensive backs have been selected twice with the 115th pick. The Saints have selected 115th four times in franchise history. They drafted fullback Moran Norris in 2001, defensive back Reggie Sutton in 1986, defensive back Eric Felton in 1978, and quarterback Ronnie Lee South in 1968.
YEAR-BY-YEAR BREAKDOWN OF 115TH PICK:
2022: Denver Broncos, DB – Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
2021: Dallas Cowboys, LB – Jabril Cox, Louisiana State
2020: Cleveland Browns, TE – Harrison Bryant, Florida Atlantic (PFWA All-Rookie)
2019: Carolina Panthers, LB – Christian Miller, Alabama
2018: Chicago Bears, LB – Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Western Kentucky
2017: Arizona Cardinals, G – Dorian Johnson, Pittsburgh
2016: Atlanta Falcons, LB – De'Vondre Campbell, Minnesota (1x PFWA All-NFL, 1x AP All-Pro)
2015: Cleveland Browns, DB – Ibraheim Campbell, Northwestern
2014: New York Jets, WR – Shaq Evans, UCLA
2013: Pittsburgh Steelers, QB – Landry Jones, Oklahoma
115 TO THE 504:
The Saints are no stranger to pick No. 115, but it has been years since they found themselves in this slot. The last time New Orleans made a selection at 115th overall was 2001, where they chose fullback Moran Norris.