NFL draft history: A look at the players taken with the 58th pick

Baltimore selected Torrey Smith at that spot in 2011

May 06, 2014 at 04:00 AM

Taking a look at the last 10 picks selected with the 58th pick in the NFL draft.

2013: RB Montee Ball, Wisconsin to Denver 

2012: LB Lavonte David, Nebraska to Tampa Bay

2011: WR Torrey Smith, Maryland to Baltimore

2010: RB Ben Tate, Auburn to Houston

2009: T Sebastian Vollmer, Houston to New England

2008: WR Dexter Jackson, Appalachian State to Tampa Bay

2007: DE Ikaika Alma-Francis, Hawaii to Detroit

2006: CB Richard Marshall, Fresno State to Carolina

2005: WR Terrence Murphy, Texas A&M to Green Bay

2004: CB Shawntae Spencer, Pittsburgh to San Francisco

Over the last 10 drafts, three wide receivers have been chosen from the 58th spot...As a rookie Ball finished second on the Broncos in rushing with 559 yards in helping Denver reach Super Bowl XLVIII...As a rookie in 2012, David was an All-Rookie selection and led league rookies in tackles for a loss (20). He followed up by becoming one of only two players in NFL history to record 100 tackles, six sacks and five interceptions in a season ...The explosive Smith has found a home at wide receiver for one of the NFL's best offenses in Baltimore, where he's recorded 164 receptions for 2,824 yards (17.2 avg.) with 19 touchdowns, including a breakout season in 2013 where he led the Ravens in receiving with 65 grabs for 1,128 yards (17.4 avg.)...Tate has appeared in 40 games with nine starts and has rushed 421 times for 1,992 yards with 10 touchdowns, while grabbing 58 receptions for 287 yards in four seasons with the Texans where he served as Arian Foster's backup...Vollmer has appeared in 59 games with 52 starts for the New England Patriots, starting at both right and left tackle and earning AP second-team All-Pro honors in 2010...Marshall has appeared in 116 games with 65 career starts for Carolina, Arizona, Miami and San Diego, recording 18 career interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries...Spencer enjoyed a nine-year NFL career, where he played in 100 games with 74 starts and posted 11 career picks...Six of the last 10 players selected with the 58th pick overall are still playing in the NFL.

