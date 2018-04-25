Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Draft history: A look at the 91st pick

Apr 25, 2018 at 03:23 AM

Third round, pick No. 91:

2017: S John Johnson III, Boston College to L.A. Rams

2016: QB Jacoby Brissett, N.C. State to New England

2015: G/T Chaz Green, Florida to Dallas

2014: WR John Brown, Pittsburg State to Arizona

2013: S Duron Harmon, Rutgers to New England

2012: T Lamar Holmes, Southern Mississippi to Atlanta

2011: LB Akeem Dent, Georgia to Atlanta

2010: LB Navorro Bowman, Penn State to San Francisco

2009: WR Deon Butler, Penn State to Seattle

2008: TE Jermichael Finley, Texas to Green Bay

Over the last 10 drafts, the offensive side of the ball has been addressed six times with wide receiver and linebacker being a target two times apiece…In his rookie season, Johnson became the 2017 NFC West champion's starting strong safety and finished with 91 tackles, a 69-yard interception return and 11 passes defensed...After being traded from New England to Indianapolis in his second season, Brissett played in all 16 games with 15 starts and completed 276 of 469 passes for 3,098 yards with 13 touchdowns and only seven interceptions…Green's played in 18 games with six starts at both tackle and guard for the Cowboys…In four seasons for the Cardinals, Brown had 173 receptions for 2,515 yards (14.5 avg.) with 17 touchdowns…In five seasons in New England, Harmon posted four interceptions and two fumble recoveries and has added three more picks in the postseason…Dent played in 90 career games with 32 starts for the Falcons and Texans from 2011-16…Bowman has played in 99 games in seven seasons, recording 905 tackles and being selected as an AP All-Pro four times…Appearing in 35 games with eight starts for Seattle from 2009-12, Butler posted 57 receptions for 611 yards and four touchdowns…Finley played in 70 games with 48 starts for Green Bay from 2008-13 and posted 223 receptions for 2,785 yards and 20 touchdowns before suffering a career-ending neck injury.

