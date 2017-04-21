NFL Draft History: A Look at the 32nd Overall Pick

32: Over the last 10 drafts, the defensive side of the ball has been addressed six times with the defensive line being a target on four occasions…The 2014 Big-12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, Ogbah made all 16 starts for the Browns in his rookie campaign, recording 5.5 sacks, the fifth-most among rookies…A member of the 2015 PFWA All-Rookie team and Super Bowl LI champion, Brown has appeared in 32 games with 25 starts over two seasons in New England, notching six sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries…The Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year in 2014 and 2015 Pro Bowler, Bridgewater has started 28-of-29 games over two seasons in Minnesota, completing 551-of-849 pass attempts (64.9 pct.) for 6,150 yards and 28 touchdowns with 21 interceptions. Bridgewater missed the 2016 season with a knee injury sustained in training camp…In three seasons in Baltimore, Elam posted one interception, one half sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 41 appearances, 26 of which were starts…Forced to retire after the 2013 season due to reoccurring neck injuries, Wilson played in 21 games with six starts over two seasons with the New York Giants, rushing for 504 yards and five touchdowns on 115 attempts and adding 42 yards with one score on six receptions…Sherrod appeared in 20 games with one start over three seasons in Green Bay. A 2010 first-team All-SEC selection, Sherrod has not appeared in the NFL since spending the 2015 offseason with Kansas City…A seven-year veteran and former first round pick of New Orleans, Robinson has appeared in 81 contests with 49 starts for New Orleans, San Diego and Indianapolis, posting 10 interceptions, including a 99-yard return that went for a score for the Saints in 2012. In five seasons with the Black and Gold, the Miami, Fla. native registered 185 tackles (149 solo), nine interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, 47 passes defensed, 10 special teams tackles and two blocked kicks after starting 33-of-58 games…Appearing in 114 games with 60 starts over eight seasons with stops in Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, Chicago and Washington, Hood has posted 13.5 QB takedowns for a total loss of 63.5 yards, one forced fumble and five fumble recoveries…Last playing in the NFL in 2013, Merling notched 3.5 sacks and one interception in which he returned for a touchdown while playing in 53 games with five starts for Miami, Green Bay and Washington…In five seasons with Indianapolis, the former Ohio State standout Gonzalez made 99 receptions for 1,307 yards (13.2 avg.) and seven touchdowns over 40 appearances with 12 starts.

2016: DE – Emmanuel Ogbah, Oklahoma State to Cleveland

2015: DT – Malcom Brown, Texas to New England

2014: QB – Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville to Minnesota

2013: S – Matt Elam, Florida to Baltimore

2012: RB – David Wilson, Virginia Tech to New York Giants

2011: OT – Derek Sherrod, Mississippi State to Green Bay

2010: CB – Patrick Robinson, Florida State to New Orleans

2009: DT – Ziggy Hood, Missouri to Pittsburgh

2008: DE – Phillip Merling, Clemson to Miami