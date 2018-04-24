Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

NFL Draft history: A look at the 127th pick

Apr 24, 2018 at 05:36 AM

Round four, pick No. 127:

2017: TE Michael Roberts, Toledo to Detroit

2016: CB Deiondre' Hall, Northern Iowa to Baltimore

2015: LB Damien Wilson, Minnesota to Dallas

2014: CB Pierre Desire, Lindenwood to Cleveland

2013: DE Malliciah Goodman, Clemson to Atlanta

2012: TE Adrien Robinson, Cincinnati to N.Y. Giants

2011: CB Roc Carmichael, Virginia Tech to Houston

2010: DE E.J. Wilson, North Carolina to Seattle

2009: WR Austin Collie, Brigham Young to Indianapolis

2008: TE Jacob Tamme, Kentucky to Indianapolis

Over the last 10 drafts, tight ends and cornerbacks have been selected three times apiece...Roberts had four receptions for 46 yards in 2017 for Detroit and is expected to compete for the starting tight end position in 2018...Hall has posted one interception in two seasons in Chicago…Over three seasons, Wilson's played in all 48 games with 15 starts, including nine on the outside in 2017, also contributing on special teams…Desire's played in 33 games with 13 starts for four teams and became a starter with Indianapolis in 2017 before suffering a Week 13 pectoral…Robinson played four seasons for the Giants and had five receptions for 50 yards with a touchdown…Carmichael played in 19 games with two starts for Houston and Philadelphia from 2012-13...Collie played in 49 games with 17 starts for Indianapolis and New England from 2009-13 and recorded 179 catches for 1,908 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was an all-rookie selection in 2009, when he made with 60 grabs for 676 yards and seven touchdowns...Tamme played in 130 games with 36 starts for Indianapolis, Denver and Atlanta from 2008-16 and finished his career with 259 receptions for 2,570 yards and 14 touchdowns.

