NFL Combine Information

NewOrleansSaints.com,Tuesday, February 23, 2010 - 11:00 AM

EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE OF 2010 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE PRESENTED BY UNDER ARMOUR ON NFL NETWORK & NFL.COM

College Superstar QBs Tim Tebow, Colt McCoy and DT Ndamukong Suh Among More Than 300 NFL Prospects on Display in Indianapolis

New Video & Information Technology Enhance Viewer Experience on NFL Network and NFL.com

* NFL Draft Expert Mike Mayock Leads NFL Network's Roster of Analysts & Reporters For More Than 30 Hours of Live Programming

* NFL.com Offers Live All-Access Video of Group Workouts

NFL Network and NFL.com's exclusive week-long coverage of the league's next generation of talent kicks off February 25 with more than 30 hours of live coverage of the 2010 NFL Scouting Combine, Presented by Under Armour. For seven days, NFL Network will broadcast live from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, providing an up-close look at the 329 players getting set to embark on their NFL careers. Coverage begins Thursday, February 25 at 2:30 PM ET with NFL Total Access at the 2010 NFL Scouting Combine press conference coverage live from Lucas Oil Stadium.

More than 600 NFL personnel including head coaches, general managers and scouts converge on Indianapolis to evaluate players through on-field drills, physical testing exams and interviews. NFL Network and NFL.com is the only place to see exclusive coverage of everything on and off the field live.

On NFL Network, viewers are given an all-access pass to 2010 NFL Scouting Combine with more than 30 high-definition hours of live programming from Indianapolis. Draft expert Mike Mayock headlines NFL Network's and NFL.com's 21-person roster that also includes more insight into the evaluation process through the eyes of coaches and team personnel with former coaches Steve Mariucci, Brian Billick and Jim Mora, former GM Charley Casserly and former front office executive Michael Lombardi offering their perspectives.

In addition to press conferences, positional workouts and drills, NFL Network's combine coverage will go beyond the statistics to learn more about the prospects using interviews and features.

Fans can also follow the action on NFL.com LIVE. NFL.com's coverage includes an all-access look inside the workouts and positions drills of each group per day, as well as analysis, post-workout interviews and commentary on player performances and team needs.

A breakdown of NFL Network's combine programming and technological enhancements:

Live Workouts: Host Rich Eisen is joined by analysts Mike Mayock and Charles Davis for daily reports on the prospects participating. Additional expert commentary includes Jamie Dukes on offensive linemen, Marshall Faulk and on the quarterbacks and running backs, Michael Irvin on wide receivers, Jim Mora on linebackers and defensive linemen and Deion Sanders on defensive backs. Airs live Saturday, February 27 through Tuesday, March 2 beginning at 10:00 AM ET each day.

NFL Total Access: NFL Total Access is on location at Lucas Oil Stadium with recaps, news, analysis and interviews featuring host Fran Charles alongside analysts Steve Mariucci, Brian Billick, Jim Mora and Jamie Dukes with reports from Jason La Canfora, Michael Lombardi and Charley Casserly. Airs live Thursday, February 25 through Monday, March 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

Press Conferences: Player, coach and general manager press conferences from the combine anchored by Kara Henderson and Jamie Dukes. Airs live Thursday and Friday at 2:30 PM ET, as well as Saturday at 2:00 PM ET.

NFLN-Focus Camera Technology: A high-speed camera that allows moving targets to stay in the camera frame longer, highlighting the smallest details. This camera will have a tremendous presence in coverage of the 40-yard dash, both at the start and finish line and will also be used in other events including the vertical and broad jumps, three-cone and position drills.

Simulcam Camera Technology: Making its second appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine, Simulcam is back for 2010, providing an unparalleled, in-depth comparison and analysis of the position, style, speed and trajectory of competitors through the use of background recognition and camera-matching technology. Simulcam will be a key contributor to NFL Network's 40-yard dash coverage.

For video from last year's Scouting Combine coverage highlighting the use of Simulcam, please visit: http://www.nfl.com/videos/nfl-network-total-access/09000d5d80eea0dc/Rich-Eisen-s-40-yard-dash

QB Tracking Information Technology: New to NFL Network's coverage, QB Tracking provides additional, unofficial statistics for viewers during the quarterback and wide receiver pass and reception workouts. QB Tracking records the distance thrown, ball velocity, and time it takes to go from the hand of the quarterback to that of the wide receiver.

NFL.com will be on location for the duration of 2010 Scouting Combine to give fans the opportunity to design their own experience with features such as:

• NFL.com LIVE: Fans can choose between viewing two groups as the players make their way through workouts and position drills. Coverage also includes post workout interviews with various prospects in the featured groups with Scott Hanson, Bucky Brooks, Paul Burmeister and Steve Wyche offering analysis and commentary.

Workout results: Top performers from each position posted to NFL.com throughout each day of workouts.

Extensive Database of Prospects: Profiles of every participant, including scouting reports and statistics.

Explanation of Workouts: Mike Mayock takes fans through each event and position drills, explaining what coaches and scouts are looking for and evaluating.

Exclusive Video and Photo Gallery: Player interviews, news conferences, NFL Total Access segments and other event coverage.

Use of Simulcam, NFLN-Focus and QB Tracking Technology: NFL.com video and web content will also include the use of Simulcam and NFLN-Focus technology, as well as QB Tracking information.

In addition, NFL MOBILE LIVE only from Sprint features participant bios, top performer stats and extensive video coverage. The latest news and stats from Indianapolis will also available via wireless by visiting NFL.com on any mobile device.

Under Armour is the presenting sponsor of NFL Network and NFL.com combine coverage. All participants will be outfitted in Under Armour gear.

The 2010 NFL Scouting Combine marks the beginning of NFL Network's and NFL.com's series of draft programming building up to the 2010 NFL Draft April 22-24 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will kick off in primetime and NFL Network will provide gavel-to-gavel coverage starting with the first round Thursday, April 22 at 7:30 PM ET, second and third rounds Friday, April 23 at 6:30 PM ET and rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 24 at 10:00 AM ET.

Following is the NFL Network and NFL.com day-by-day combine coverage schedule (all times listed in ET):

Thursday, February 25

12:30 PM – Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL – 2004

1:30 PM – Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL – 2005

2:30 PM – NFL Total Access Scouting Combine Press Conferences (HD)

5:00 PM – Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL – 2006

6:00 PM – Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL – 2006, part II

7:00 PM – NFL Total Access at the Scouting Combine (HD)

8:00 PM – Top 10 Rookie Performances

9:00 PM – Top 10 Draft Busts

ALL DAY – NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available

Friday, February 26

12:30 PM – NFL's Top 10 Rookie Performances

(Encore at 5:00 PM)

1:30 PM – NFL's Top 10 Draft Busts

(Encore at 6:00 PM)

2:30 PM – NFL Total Access Scouting Combine Press Conferences (HD)

7:00 PM – NFL Total Access at the Scouting Combine (HD)

8:00 PM – 2010 Senior Bowl (HD)

ALL DAY – NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available

Saturday, February 27

10:00 AM – 2010 NFL Scouting Combine Coverage

11:00 AM – Workouts: Kickers, Offensive Linemen, Tight Ends (HD)

(Encores in its entirety at 4:00 PM with cut-down versions at 8:00 PM & 11:00 PM)

2:00 PM – NFL Total Access Scouting Combine Press Conferences (HD)

7:00 PM – NFL Total Access at the Scouting Combine (HD)

(Encores at 10:00 PM & 1:00 AM)

STARTING AT 9:00 AM – NFL.com LIVE: Complete, all-access coverage of two groups

ALL DAY – NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available

Sunday, February 28

10:00 AM – 2010 NFL Scouting Combine Coverage

11:00 AM – Workouts: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs (HD)

(Encores in its entirety at 4:00 PM with cut-down versions at 8:00 PM & 11:00 PM)

2:00 PM – Workouts: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs extended coverage

7:00 PM – NFL Total Access at the Scouting Combine (HD)

(Encores at 10:00 PM & 1:00 AM)

STARTING AT 9:00 AM – NFL.com LIVE: Complete, all-access coverage of group workouts

ALL DAY – NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available

Monday, March 1

10:00 AM – 2010 NFL Scouting Combine Coverage

11:00 AM – Workouts: Linebackers, Defensive Line (HD)

(Encores in its entirety at 4:00 PM with cut-down versions at 2:00 PM, 8:00 PM & 11:00 PM)

7:00 PM – NFL Total Access at the Scouting Combine (HD)

(Encores at 10:00 PM & 1:00 AM)

STARTING AT 9:00 AM – NFL.com LIVE: Complete, all-access coverage of group workouts

ALL DAY – NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available

Tuesday, March 2

10:00 AM – 2010 NFL Scouting Combine Coverage

11:00 AM – Workouts: Defensive Backs (HD)

(Encores in its entirety at 4:00 PM with cut-down versions at 2:00 PM, 8:00 PM & 11:00 PM)

STARTING AT 9:00 AM – NFL.com LIVE: Complete, all-access coverage of group workouts

ALL DAY – NFL.com: Exclusive daily video clips available

Wednesday, March 3

8:00 PM – 2010 NFL Scouting Combine Wrap-Up Show (HD)

(Encore at 11:00 PM and on 3/4 at 12 NOON and 5:00 PM)

NFL Network and NFL.com Scouting Combine Talent:

Brian Billick-Analyst

Bucky Brooks-Analyst

Paul Burmeister-Host/Reporter

Vic Carucci-Reporter

Charley Casserly-Analyst

Fran Charles-Host

Charles Davis-Analyst

Jamie Dukes-Analyst

Rich Eisen-Host

Marshall Faul- Analyst

Scott Hanson-Host/Reporter

Kara Henderson-Host/Reporter

Michael Irvin-Analyst

Pat Kirwan-Reporter

Jason La Canfora-Reporter

Michael Lombardi-Reporter

Steve Mariucci-Analyst

Mike Mayock-Analyst

Jim Mora-Analyst

Deion Sanders-Analyst

Steve Wyche-Reporter