NFC South draft review: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Taking a look at the players the Bucs selected in the 2014 draft

May 12, 2014 at 07:00 AM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used all six of their draft picks to select offensive players this past weekend, highlighted by the selection of Texas A&M receiver Mike Evans in the first round.

The Bucs' picks:

  1. Mike Evans, wide receiver, Texas A&M (seventh overall oick)
  2. Austin Seferian-Jenkins, tight end, Washington (38th pick)
  3. Charles Sims, running back, West Virginia (69th pick)
  4. Choice to NEW YORK JETS
  5. Kadeem Edwards, guard, Tennessee State (143rd pick)
  6. Kevin Pamphile, tackle, Purdue (149th pick)
    from BUFFALO
  7. Choice to CHICAGO
  8. Robert Herron, receiver, Wyoming (185th pick)
    from BUFFALO
  9. Choice to BUFFALO
