NFC South draft review: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used all six of their draft picks to select offensive players this past weekend, highlighted by the selection of Texas A&M receiver Mike Evans in the first round.
The Bucs' picks:
- Mike Evans, wide receiver, Texas A&M (seventh overall oick)
- Austin Seferian-Jenkins, tight end, Washington (38th pick)
- Charles Sims, running back, West Virginia (69th pick)
- Choice to NEW YORK JETS
- Kadeem Edwards, guard, Tennessee State (143rd pick)
- Kevin Pamphile, tackle, Purdue (149th pick)
from BUFFALO
- Choice to CHICAGO
- Robert Herron, receiver, Wyoming (185th pick)
from BUFFALO
- Choice to BUFFALO