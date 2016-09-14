New York Giants Conference Calls

New York Giants Head Coach Ben McAdoo

Conference Call with New Orleans Media

Wednesday, September 14, 2016

Coach, you first came into the league as an offensive assistant with the New Orleans Saints back in 2004. How did that help propel you for where you are now?

"Well yeah, I lived right around the corner there in River Ridge. It was a great season for me. We finished the season 8-8. I had chance to work with some outstanding coaches and some outstanding players. (I) First hooked up with (Jim) Haslett and Mike McCarthy there. I spent a lot of time with Jack Henry and Jimmy Robinson. It was a great staff and we just missed the playoffs there by a kick."

What was that experience like when you played the Saints last year? What sort of things to do (you) remember from that game and how does it compare to other shootouts you have been in?

"As all of you are aware of; it can get pretty electric in the Dome (Mercedes-Benz Superdome). It was one of those back and forth games. I was on the offensive side of the ball, so that's where my focus was. We were just trying to put some points on the board."

We have obviously seen what Odell (Beckham) has done. He's obviously set some records and come close to some others in his first two years. What more do you think he has to show in his game?

"Odell's still a young player. He's still refining his skill set. He's very talented and smart. He practices very hard and is learning the game inside and out and puts the time in. Those numbers he had in his first couple of years are going to be tough to duplicate but he is going to work at it."

Do you anticipate this game a lot like last years in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome? Especially because of the injury to Delvin Breaux?

"No I'm not sure on how the game is going to unfold. You play the game how it unfolds. You go in knowing you are going against a very talented quarterback (Drew Brees) who is going to be a future Hall of Famer. (They have) A lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball. Dennis (Allen) does a nice job on the defensive side of the ball challenging you schematically and there are some players that can make a difference, (Cameron) Jordan, (Jairus) Byrd, (Dennell) Ellerbe some guys can that make a difference."

What are some of the things that Dennis does that can make it challenging?

"He has a bunch of different packages that show up and are similar to some of the things we see in the past with different guys in different places and he puts his own spin on them. He does a nice job schematically, he uses all of his people."

You mentioned a lot of weapons. You seem to have a lot of weapons as well. Does Victor Cruz coming back healthy and with the addition of Sterling Shepard, how does that change your approach to a passing attack when you incorporate Odell Beckham in it?

"Well the offense is the offense. But we do tailor it to the players. Each week we are changing up a little bit, we are developing and growing as an offense. Victor Cruz has not really been in the offense and Sterling is new. When you introduce new players to the offense it changes a little bit, it takes a little while to get things humming. We made a little progress last week. We are not where we want to be yet. We have some ways to go until we get there, but we are going to keep plugging away at it."

Do you have any impressions on some of the young corners they got here?

"They are scrappy. That's the thing you notice. They are out there, (they are) young and (it) does not seem too big for them. They are fighting, scratching and crawling their way of getting better. The game is wide open for them and that's how they probably like to play. Dennis does some things that protect them and let them play fast and give them some advantages grammatically that helps them out. But they seem like tremendous young competitors."

What did you think of how the Saints wide receivers performed on Sunday and how much of a challenge can that be?

"They have a nice group of receivers. (Brandin) Cooks is a guy that jumps off the film at you. Our old quarterbacks coach here Danny Langsdorf is the (offensive) coordinator at Nebraska now and he was at Oregon State with him and he spoke very highly of him as a person and as a future NFL prospect. And you really see that shining through. (Willie) Snead is a guy that gets the most out of his ability and his competitiveness. He is another scrappy guy and the ball seems to find him quite a bit. He is a completion waiting to happen out there."

Earlier today Sean Payton said that over the years he has started to spend more time on the defensive game plan being involved in that. Being an offensive coach too, how are you balancing your time with that? Do you find yourself sticking your head in the defensive room a little bit more now and being a little more involved in that aspect?

"I never did before; I'd try to stay in my own lane as an offensive coach. If they request your presence or ask you a question, you do what you can to contribute (as an assistant). This year is a little bit different. I make myself available to all three phases, some weeks more than others depending on what's going on and how things unfold. I try to lead by service and lead through service and help Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) and Tom Quinn on the defensive and special teams' side as much as possible."

I read somewhere you have an approach with your philosophy. Coaching, teaching, parenting and leading. What's the origin of that and how long have you been taking that approach?

"It probably started young in my career as I met different coaches and different players and became a father. I think you learn a little bit more about yourself and what's important to you and the impact you want to try to make with these players. You don't necessarily want to be a coach all the time or a teacher all the time. Some of them can use some help leadership wise and some of them have potential leadership wise and some of them might not have a parent and could use someone to talk to and just being a listener can help them. I think all four of those roles are really one when it comes to our positions with the impact we can make in lives."

Ben, what did you think of your new look defensive front performed on Sunday?

"It was nice having them out there playing together, playing a full game together. They got a bunch of plays in, too many for my liking. We have to get off the field on third down, but the defensive line hung in there well against a good Dallas front and they battled their way for 60 minutes."

What did you learn last week about your team in that one-point game?