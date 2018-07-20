New Orleans team wins $1 million in flag football league

What if I told you a team made up of former high school and collegiate athletes plus one former NFL player would defeat a team consisting of Olympic gold-medalists and NFL athletes with 61 years of experience? Well, that's exactly what people witnessed when they tuned in to NFL Network on Thursday, July 19 as the "amateur" New Orleans-based team, Fighting Cancer, defeated the pro team, Godspeed, 26-6 to win the Ultimate Final of the American Flag Football League.

Fighting Cancer, a team named to honor a former flag football player Jeff Fauria who died after battling cancer, has been playing together in New Orleans for six years. Former NFL wide receiver and New Orleans native Jacoby Jones told NOLA.com he used to play against the flag football team in the summer to keep his skills sharp for the next season. The team consists of 12 players, some of whom have never played a snap in organized tackle football. The tallest member of this squad is wide receiver Charles Carmouche, who played basketball at UNO and LSU and stands at 6 feet 3 and weighs 195 pounds. Former New Orleans Saint Harry Coleman is the second tallest at 6-2 and 218.

Godspeed is co-captained by Olympic track and field legend Michael Johnson, who won four Olympic gold medals and eight World Championships. He's accompanied by Pro Bowler Justin Forsett who spent eight years in the NFL. Their team consists of nine former NFL athletes who have a combined 61 years of experience, and two track and field Olympiads.

Fighting Cancer won seven games to advance through the 128-team amateur bracket of the American Flag Football League and put on an impressive performance against the pros to cap off its run.

Fighting Cancer was up 7-0 at halftime and never let the pros take the lead. Fighting Cancer's Coleman snagged an interception with eight minutes left and took it 10 yards before giving the ball to teammate Robert Myers who returned it for a 100-yard touchdown and a back-flip into the end zone. Fighting Cancer extended the lead to 26-0 halfway through the second before surrendering its lone touchdown.