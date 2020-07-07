New Orleans Saints wideout Austin Carr helps support renovation efforts for By the Hand (BTH)

New Orleans Saints wideout Austin Carr and former Saints quarterback Chase Daniel have contributed donations to renovation efforts for By the Hand (BTH), a Chicago-based organization helping children who live in under-resourced neighborhoods have abundant life.
Carr, a graduate of Chicago-area's Northwestern University, and Daniel, who helped quarterback the Chicago Bears over the last two seasons, joined a number of players and executives from Chicago teams to begin demolition on a liquor store in the South Austin neighborhood purchased with $500,000 in donations from players that will be turned into a fresh food market managed by BTH.
According to research provided by BTH, there are 17 liquor stores within half-mile of their location, but only two full grocery stores with limited fresh produce. Additionally, the group joined local police officers for peace circles with youth from BTH.
NFL linebacker Sam Acho hosted the event, while Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Alderman Emma Mitts and representatives from By the Hand (BTH) were also in attendance.