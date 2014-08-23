Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints vs Indianapolis Colts notebook

The Saints improved to 3-0 in the preseason

Aug 23, 2014 at 04:23 PM

The Saints improved to 3-0 in the preseason with Saturday's 23-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. New Orleans will host the Baltimore Ravens in its preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m. CDT.

*The Saints have won their first three preseason games in consecutive seasons for the first time in franchise history.

*The win over the Colts improved the Saints' record against the franchise in the preseason to 6-7. Before Saturday, New Orleans' last preseason win at the Colts was on August 20, 1976 when the franchise was still based in Baltimore.

*The New Orleans offense scored on four of the team's first five possessions, including moving the ball

*In the first half, the Saints outgained the Colts 288-132.

*The Saints went 80 yards in 13 plays on their first offensive series, with QB Drew Brees capping the drive on a three-yard pass to FB Austin Johnson. It was the second straight week New Orleans scored a touchdown on their opening offensive drive.

*In making his 2014 debut, after missing the first two preseason contests with an oblique injury, Brees played in the first quarter and finished 9-of-15 for 128 yards, two touchdown passes and a passer rating of 127.2.

*Like Brees, QB Luke McCown led the Saints offense to a score on his first possession. McCown connected with TE Jimmy Graham for an 11-yard pass to set up a 39-yard field goal by K Shayne Graham.

*McCown, playing the entire second quarter, finished three-of-10 for 45 yards. He also rushed three times for 34 yards, including a 25-yard scramble.

*Graham had two receptions for 49 yards, including a first quarter 38-yard grab.

*The Saints outrushed the Colts 124-38 in the first half. RB Mark Ingram led New Orleans in rushing with eight carries for 46 yards (5.8 avg.).

*RB Pierre Thomas played a key role in the passing game, recording a game-high four receptions for 66 yards.

*The Saints' defense set up the third New Orleans score of the night when S Kenny Vaccaro picked off Colts QB Andrew Luck at the 43-yard line.

*In the second quarter, DE Cameron Jordan sacked Luck. Jordan and Luck are no stranger to each other as they battled in college for the University of California and Stanford respectively.

*New Orleans made a big play in the third quarter when a pair of rookies in OLB Ronald Powell and S Pierre Warren stuffed Colts RB Noah Herron for no gain on a fourth-and-one play at the Saints one-yard line.

*Powell and fellow rookie S Vinnie Sunseri tied for the lead on the Saints defense with six tackles (4 solo).

*CB Brian Dixon recorded the Saints' second takeaway of the game in the third quarter with an interception of Colts QB Matt Hasselbeck.

*NT Lawrence Virgil registered a fourth quarter sack for a loss of 11 yards on fourth down to end the Colts final possession.

