Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints vs Cincinnati Bengals Thursday injury report

Curtis Lofton is listed on Thursday's injury report

Nov 13, 2014 at 07:18 AM

New Orleans Saints injury report for Thursday:

Did Not Participate
RB Pierre Thomas (Rib/Shoulder)
WR Robert Meachem (Ankle)
RB Khiry Robinson (Arm)
RB Edwin Baker (Concussion)
DB Keenan Lewis (Knee)
LB Curtis Lofton (Ankle)

Limited
RB Mark Ingram (Shoulder)
LB David Hawthorne (Hand)

Full
OT Zach Strief (Chest)

P Thomas Morstead (Illness)

Cincinnati Bengals injury report for Thursday:

Did Not ParticipateRB Giovani Bernard (Hip/Clavicle)
LB Vontaze Burfict (Knee)
DB Terence Newman (Knee)
OT Andre Smith (Ankle)
OT Andrew Whitworth (Not Injury Related)

LimitedLB Rey Maualuga (Hamstring)
RB Cedric Peerman (Knee)

FullDB Leon Hall  (Concussion)

S Taylor Mays (Foot)

TE Jermaine Gresham (Thigh)

G/C Mike Pollak (Knee)

Mark Ingram 2014 photos

Photos of Mark Ingram from the 2014 regular season. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

No Title
1 / 100
No Title
2 / 100
No Title
3 / 100
No Title
4 / 100
No Title
5 / 100
No Title
6 / 100
No Title
7 / 100
No Title
8 / 100
No Title
9 / 100
No Title
10 / 100
No Title
11 / 100
No Title
12 / 100
No Title
13 / 100
No Title
14 / 100
No Title
15 / 100
No Title
16 / 100
No Title
17 / 100
No Title
18 / 100
No Title
19 / 100
No Title
20 / 100
No Title
21 / 100
No Title
22 / 100
No Title
23 / 100
No Title
24 / 100
No Title
25 / 100
No Title
26 / 100
No Title
27 / 100
No Title
28 / 100
No Title
29 / 100
No Title
30 / 100
No Title
31 / 100
No Title
32 / 100
No Title
33 / 100
No Title
34 / 100
No Title
35 / 100
No Title
36 / 100
No Title
37 / 100
No Title
38 / 100
No Title
39 / 100
No Title
40 / 100
No Title
41 / 100
No Title
42 / 100
No Title
43 / 100
No Title
44 / 100
No Title
45 / 100
No Title
46 / 100
No Title
47 / 100
No Title
48 / 100
No Title
49 / 100
No Title
50 / 100
No Title
51 / 100
No Title
52 / 100
No Title
53 / 100
No Title
54 / 100
No Title
55 / 100
No Title
56 / 100
No Title
57 / 100
No Title
58 / 100
No Title
59 / 100
No Title
60 / 100
No Title
61 / 100
No Title
62 / 100
No Title
63 / 100
No Title
64 / 100
No Title
65 / 100
No Title
66 / 100
No Title
67 / 100
No Title
68 / 100
No Title
69 / 100
No Title
70 / 100
No Title
71 / 100
No Title
72 / 100
No Title
73 / 100
No Title
74 / 100
No Title
75 / 100
No Title
76 / 100
No Title
77 / 100
No Title
78 / 100
No Title
79 / 100
No Title
80 / 100
No Title
81 / 100
No Title
82 / 100
No Title
83 / 100
No Title
84 / 100
No Title
85 / 100
No Title
86 / 100
No Title
87 / 100
No Title
88 / 100
No Title
89 / 100
No Title
90 / 100
No Title
91 / 100
No Title
92 / 100
No Title
93 / 100
No Title
94 / 100
No Title
95 / 100
No Title
96 / 100
No Title
97 / 100
No Title
98 / 100
No Title
99 / 100
No Title
100 / 100
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis announces vision for Devoted Dreamers Academy

First school will open in New Orleans, with plans for a Mississippi school in 2025

news

New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback Alontae Taylor finds kindred spirits in the secondary

"I've always been that kid who always does extra work"

news

New Orleans Saints receiver Jarvis Landry brings the juice to OTAs too

"He understands how to get open, and he also understands how to make plays with the ball in his hands"

news

Former New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins working on second act in retirement

'Football has been a major part (of my life), I'm excited to see what the second act is'

news

Safety Tyrann Mathieu's presence felt at first OTAs with New Orleans Saints

'I think it was just a big positive for me to be here'

news

Quarterback Jameis Winston relishes being back among his New Orleans Saints teammates

"I couldn't wait to get back around the guys and being in team activities and just work"

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

New Orleans Saints rookie running back Abram Smith relishes physical style

"I feel more comfortable when I'm running somebody over"

news

New Orleans Saints rookie tackle Trevor Penning taking small steps toward eventual goal

'You've got to earn the spot'

news

New Orleans Saints announce roster moves

news

There's no place like home for New Orleans Saints' Jarvis Landry, Tyrann Mathieu

'It's a little bit unique when you bring somebody back to their home state and their home territory'

Advertising