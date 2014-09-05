New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons series history

Atlanta leads the series, 46-43, with New Orleans holding a 13-3 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. The series has been defined by hard-fought contests and lengthy periods of dominance for both clubs. Since 1991, 27 games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13 of 16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73.