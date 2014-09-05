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New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons series history

Atlanta leads the series, 46-43

Sep 05, 2014 at 04:30 AM

Flashback: Saints vs Falcons in 2013

The top 20 photos from the New Orleans Saints vs Atlanta Falcons games in 2013. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

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Atlanta leads the series, 46-43, with New Orleans holding a 13-3 advantage over the Falcons since 2006. The series has been defined by hard-fought contests and lengthy periods of dominance for both clubs. Since 1991, 27 games have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Falcons had a 10-game winning streak from 1995-99, which remains the Saints' longest winless streak against an opponent. New Orleans took 13 of 16 in the rivalry from 1986-94 and Atlanta won nine-straight over the fledgling Saints from 1969-73.

Atlanta's most recent mastery over a five-year period ended with a 21-19 win for New Orleans at the Georgia Dome on Nov. 22, 2000. Six games in the series have gone into overtime, including the 26-23 Saints win on November 13, 2011 at the Georgia Dome.

In the 89 regular season games of the series there has been:

  • 1,850 points scored by New Orleans, 1,954 allowed.
  • A ten-game Atlanta winning streak from 1995-99.
  • A six-game win streak for New Orleans from 1986-89.
  • A 12-10 record for the Saints in games played in the Georgia Dome.
  • 37 games decided by double-digits.
  • 17 games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 45 games decided by seven points or less.
  • 3 games decided by one point.
  • A 38-point win by Saints (11/1/87) - Biggest Saints win.
  • A 55-point loss by Saints (9/16/73) - Biggest Saints loss.
  • Four shutouts—Two by each club, the most recent a 38-0 win in Atlanta on 11/1/87.
  • Six overtime games— three wins by New Orleans.
  • Six Monday night games, two Sunday night games and four Thursday night games.
  • Eight season openers and six season finales.
  • A 22-23 home record for New Orleans and a 21-23 road record.
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