New Orleans Saints unveil new high-definition end zone boards at Mercedes-Benz Superdome





New Orleans – New Orleans Saints fans can look forward to several game experience enhancements this season at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome – most noticeably, massive HD LED end zone video boards. The new video boards are 333 feet wide by 38 feet high, which represents a 900% increase from the previous boards, thus offering a substantial improvement to the fan experience.

"It is wonderful to know that some things get better with age," said Saints and Pelicans Owner Tom Benson. "We recognize and embrace the need for the most modern of facilities and making our fans gameday experiences the best they can possibly be. To have the largest end zone video boards in the league and the most up-to-date technology will only enhance all of our fans experiences. They are magnificent and it is another sign that we have taken an iconic building and are always seeking meaningful ways to make it as up-to-date as possible and state-of-the-art. We are anxious for our fans to see the upgrades we've invested in."

Together with a completely renovated state-of-the-art HD video control room and upgraded sound systems, the new video boards will create an immersive experience for football fans this season. Fans can look forward to the unveiling of the new boards at the New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game on Friday, August 26 at 7:00 pm.

The renovations and enhancements to Mercedes-Benz Superdome and Smoothie King Center, which at an estimated cost of $40 million, were funded in large part by Saints and Pelicans owner Tom Benson's $25 million commitment to the project. SMG, the facilities operator, contributed an additional $5 million for a total private commitment of $30 million geared specifically toward fan-facing improvements. The $30 million investment was also supplemented by LSED funds and other sources.

Additionally, the 400 Level suites have undergone a major makeover and have a completely new, contemporary design. The 64 freshly renovated 400 Level suites will offer the highest levels of luxury, refinement and class. Additionally, newly constructed high-end restrooms on the 400 Level are compatible with those of a 5-star hotel.

In addition, nearly every gate at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome has been rebranded with new graphics in a Mondrian style. Combing strong imagery with the unique design and architectural styles associated with The Crescent City, visitors to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome will immediately feel the unique relationship that exists between the team's fans, the city of New Orleans, the game of football, and of course, the New Orleans Saints. The overall inspiration and branding of the gate redesigns have also been incorporated into the gates of corporate partners Entergy (Gate E), Mercedes-Benz (Gate C) and Ochsner (gate A) and their proud affiliations with the Saints and New Orleans.

This past offseason, the Mercedes-Benz Superdome also entered into an Energy Savings Performance Partnership with Siemens, which not only result in substantial energy savings, but also a better event experience for fans. Most prominently, fans will notice new LED lights in the seating bowl, a conversion from the previous metal halide lights. The LED lights are capable of being instantly turned on and off, are dimmable and are able to produce more theatrical style and dynamic lighting to create a vibrant fan experience. Metal halide lights in the parking garages and on the Plaza Level exterior have also been converted to the more energy-efficient LED lights, also enhancing visibility for patrons. Other energy upgrades including the replacement of two chillers have significantly enhanced the energy efficiency of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, making it more environmentally conscious and eco-friendly.