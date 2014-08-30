Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints trim roster to 53-player limit

10-man practice squad roster will be announced later

Aug 30, 2014 at 08:00 AM

Faces of the 2014 New Orleans Saints Roster

Faces of the 2014 New Orleans Saints roster as of Saturday, August 30, 2014.

4 Quarterback Ryan Griffin
6 Punter Thomas Morstead
7 Quarterback Luke McCown
9 Quarterback Drew Brees
10 Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks
12 Wide Receiver Marques Colston
13 Wide Receiver Joseph Morgan
21 Defensive Back Patrick Robinson
22 Running Back Mark Ingram
23 Running Back Pierre Thomas
24 Defensive Back Corey White
25 Safety Rafael Bush
28 Defensive Back Keenan Lewis
29 Running Back Khiry Robinson
31 Jairus Byrd
32 Safety Kenny Vaccaro
33 Defensive Back Stanley Jean-Baptiste
35 Fullback Austin Johnson
36 Safety Marcus Ball
39 Running Back Travaris Cadet
41 Fullback Erik Lorig
43 Safety Vinnie Sunseri
44 Defensive Back Brian Dixon
47 Long Snapper Justin Drescher
50 Linebacker Curtis Lofton
51 Center Jonathan Goodwin
53 Linebacker Ramon Humber
54 Linebacker Khairi Fortt
56 Linebacker Ronald Powell
57 Linebacker David Hawthorne
58 Linebacker Kyle Knox
64 Offensive Tackle Zach Strief
65 Guard Senio Kelemete
66 Guard Ben Grubbs
67 Nose Tackle Brandon Deaderick
68 Center Tim Lelito
72 Tackle Terron Armstead
73 Guard Jahri Evans
75 Defensive End Tyrunn Walker
76 Defensive End Akiem Hicks
77 Nose Tackle Brodrick Bunkley
79 Tackle Bryce Harris
80 Tight End Jimmy Graham
82 TE Benjamin Watson
84 Wide Receiver Kenny Stills
88 Wide Receiver Nick Toon
89 Tight End Josh Hill
91 Linebacker Kasim Edebali
92 Nose Tackle John Jenkins
93 Linebacker Junior Galette
94 Defensive End Cameron Jordan
97 Defensive End Glenn Foster
98 Linebacker Parys Haralson
The New Orleans Saints made 22 roster moves Saturday to reach the NFL-mandated active roster limit of 53, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced.

The club has waived C Matt Armstrong, CB Derrius Brooks, WR Brandon Coleman, ILB Todd Davis, K Derek Dimke, CB Terrence Frederick, WR Charles Hawkins, TE Nic Jacobs, G Marcel Jones, WR Seantavious Jones, T Tavon Rooks, RB Derrick Strozier, NT Lawrence Virgil, CB Trevin Wade, S Pierre Warren, T/G Jason Weaver. They have terminated the contracts of CB Champ Bailey, OLB Keyunta Dawson, K Shayne Graham, FB Greg Jones, WR Robert Meachem and T Thomas Welch.

Beginning Sunday, the Saints and all 32 NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 10 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 7 when they play the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome at noon.

