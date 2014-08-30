New Orleans Saints trim roster to 53-player limit

Faces of the 2014 New Orleans Saints roster as of Saturday, August 30, 2014.
The New Orleans Saints made 22 roster moves Saturday to reach the NFL-mandated active roster limit of 53, Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced.
The club has waived C Matt Armstrong, CB Derrius Brooks, WR Brandon Coleman, ILB Todd Davis, K Derek Dimke, CB Terrence Frederick, WR Charles Hawkins, TE Nic Jacobs, G Marcel Jones, WR Seantavious Jones, T Tavon Rooks, RB Derrick Strozier, NT Lawrence Virgil, CB Trevin Wade, S Pierre Warren, T/G Jason Weaver. They have terminated the contracts of CB Champ Bailey, OLB Keyunta Dawson, K Shayne Graham, FB Greg Jones, WR Robert Meachem and T Thomas Welch.
Beginning Sunday, the Saints and all 32 NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 10 players. The Saints will open the regular season Sunday, Sept. 7 when they play the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome at noon.