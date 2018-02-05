Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints to pick 27th in first round of 2018 NFL draft

11-5 season puts Saints in bottom quarter of first round

Feb 05, 2018 at 02:23 AM

The New Orleans Saints will pick 27th in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, the league announced Monday, Feb. 5 following the conclusion of the 2017 season.

The round-by-round draft order will be released at a later date.

The Saints finished 11-5 this past season, defeating the Carolina Panthers in a wild-card game before losing the Minnesota Vikings in a divisional playoff game. This will be the latest the Saints have picked in the first round since 2010 when they selected cornerback Patrick Robinson with the 32nd pick of the draft. The Saints traded their 2012 first-round pick to New England the previous year to select running back Mark Ingram. That 2012 pick wound up being the 27th pick of the first round.

The Cleveland Browns will pick first in the 2018 draft and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will pick 32nd. In the NFC South, Tampa Bay will pick seventh, Carolina will pick 24th and Atlanta will pick 26th.

The Saints arguably had the best draft class in 2017 with two of the seven picks being named Associated Press Offensive (running back Alvin Kamara) and Defensive (cornerback Marshon Lattimore) Rookie of the Year. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk played every snap of the 2017 season and safety Marcus Williams started 15 games.

2018 SAINTS OPPONENTS

