New Orleans Saints Thursday Injury Report presented by Ochsner
LB Dannell Ellerbe (Toe) - Did Not Practice
RB C.J. Spiller (Knee) - Did Not Practice
DB Keenan Lewis (Hip) - Did Not Practice
LB Davis Tull (Shoulder) - Did Not Practice
S Jairus Byrd (Knee) - Did Not Practice
RB Tim Hightower (Knee) - Full
Arizona Cardinals Injury Report
G Mike Iupati (Knee) - Did Not Participate
WR Michael Floyd (Hand) - Limited
TE Jermaine Gresham (Hamstring) - Limited
TE Troy Niklas (Hamstring) - Limited
Photos from New Orleans Saints practice on Wednesday, September 9, 2015. Photos by Alex Restrepo (New Orleans Saints photos)