New Orleans Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2021 Week 7 vs. Seattle Seahawks

Eight New Orleans players listed on Thursday's report

Oct 21, 2021 at 06:15 PM
New Orleans Saints
Eight New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

RB Dwayne Washington Neck DNP
WR Deonte Harris Hamstring DNP
QB Taysom Hill Concussion DNP
DT Malcom Roach Illness DNP
WR Chris Hogan NIR DNP
T Terron Armstead Elbow LP
C Erik McCoy Calf LP
CB Marshon Lattimore Hand FP

T Duane Brown NIR-Rest DNP
RB Alex Collins Groin DNP
LB Carlos Dunlap NIR-Rest DNP
G Gabe Jackson NIR-Rest DNP
G Damien Lewis Shoulder DNP
T Brandon Shell Ankle LP
T Cedric Ogbuehi Biceps LP
CB Sidney Jones Concussion LP
DE Darrell Taylor Neck LP
LB Bobby Wagner NIR-rest LP
WR DK Metcalf Foot Full
WR Freddie Swain Ribs Full
T Jamarco Jones Neck Full
CB Tre Brown Knee Full

