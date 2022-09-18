Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 3, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0 | 2022 NFL Week 2

The New Orleans Saints took a 3-0 lead into halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome in the home opener.

The Saints (1-0) scored on their opening possession on a 31-yard field goal by kicker Wil Lutz but couldn't mount a drive after that initial effort. But the Saints defense came to play, forcing a Tampa Bay turnover (Tom Brady lost a fumbled snap at the Saints' 26-yard line) and stopped the Bucs on fourth-and-1 at the New Orleans 8-yard line.

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston finished the half 13 of 19 for 70 yards and running back Mark Ingram II, starting in place of an injured Alvin Kamara, had seven carries for 39 yards. Receiver Michael Thomas had two receptions for 26 yards.