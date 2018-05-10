New Orleans Saints sign six draft picks

New Orleans Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis announced that the club has signed the following draft picks; defensive end Marcus Davenport, tackle Rick Leonard, defensive backs Natrell Jamerson and Kamrin Moore, running back Boston Scott and center/guard Will Clapp.

Davenport was the 14th overall selection in the first round of the NFL Draft out of Texas-San Antonio. The 6-foot-6, 265-pound San Antonio native appeared in 43 games with 34 starts in four seasons and finished his collegiate career with 186 tackles (97 solo), 22 sacks, 38 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one returned for a touchdown and eight passes defensed, finishing as the school's all-time leader for stops for loss, takedowns and quarterback hurries (21). In 2017, Davenport was the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-Conference selection, when he started all 11 games and posted 55 tackles (30 solo) and set school records with 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and eight QB hurries.

Leonard was the Saints' fourth round draft choice (127th overall) out of Florida State. The 6-7, 305-pound Middleton, Md., native was a two-year contributor at right tackle, opening all 13 games in 2017 after transitioning from defensive end. He opened a total of 19 games out of 37 games played. In 2017, he started all 13 contests at right tackle and helped Seminoles running back Cam Akers break the program's freshman rushing yardage record (1,024 yards).

Jamerson was the Saints' fifth round draft pick (164th overall) out of Wisconsin. The 5-11, 198-pound Ocala, Fla., native appeared in 47 career games with 16 starts in the defensive backfield for the Badgers from 2015-17 after playing wideout his freshman year in 2014. For his college career, he recorded 88 tackles (61 solo), 16 passes defensed, two interceptions, five tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and 38 kickoff returns for 784 yards (20.6 avg.) and a touchdown. He opened all 14 games at safety in 2017, when he posted 51 stops, 3.5 tackles for loss, ten passes defensed and two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Moore, the club's first of two sixth round selections (164th overall), was a four-year letterman (2014-17) and three-year starter at Boston College, where he played in 44 career games and made 31 starts. He totaled 140 tackles, two interceptions, 22 passes defensed and two fumble recoveries as part of a BC program that went to bowls in three of his four seasons. He was voted by his teammates as a captain as a senior in 2017, recording 50 tackles, two stops for loss, nine passes defensed and one fumble recovery. Moore is a native of Washington, D.C.

Scott was the second of New Orleans' two sixth-round picks (201st overall) and a four-year letterman at Louisiana Tech, where he played in 39 career games with seven starts. During his college career, he ran for 1,840 yards and 14 touchdowns on 288 attempts, caught 32 passes for 307 yards and one touchdown and returned 29 kickoffs for 633 yards (21.8 avg.). As a senior in 2017, Scott played in all 13 games with six starts and racked up 1,047 yards rushing and eight touchdowns and posted 20 receptions in 2017 for 181 yards and a touchdown, earning All-Conference USA Honorable Mention honors.