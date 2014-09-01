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New Orleans Saints sign 10 players to practice squad

Mickey Loomis announced the moves Monday morning

Sep 01, 2014 at 03:05 AM

Saintsations Photos: New Orleans Saints vs Baltimore Ravens

Saintsations photos from the New Orleans Saints preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, August 28, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert and Matthew Sharpe (New Orleans Saints photos)

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The New Orleans Saints have signed ten players to their practice squad, it was announced by Executive Vice President/General Manager Mickey Loomis.

The players signed were WR Brandon Coleman, ILB Todd Davis, CB Terrence Frederick, TE Nic Jacobs, WR Seantavius Jones, G Antoine McClain, T Tavon Rooks, NT Lawrence Virgil, CB Trevin Wade and S Pierre Warren.

Coleman started 27-of-39 games at Rutgers and caught 94 passes for 1,808 yards (19.2 avg.) and 20 touchdowns, tying the Scarlet Knights' school record for scoring grabs. In 2013, he finished second on the team in receiving with 34 grabs for 538 yards (15.8 avg.) with four touchdowns, as 12 of his grabs were for 20 yards or longer. In 2012, he was a second-team All-Big East Conference choice as he made 43 receptions for 718 yards (16.7 avg.) and tied the school record with 10 touchdown grabs. In the 2014 preseason for New Orleans after being signed as a free agent following the NFL Draft, the Forestville, Maryland native recorded five receptions for 50 yards.

Davis was signed by New Orleans in June out of Sacramento State. In the preseason, he posted 15 tackles (10 solo), two special teams stops and one fumble recovery on punt coverage. He played in 45 games at Sacramento State and finished second in school history with 351 tackles (257 solo), also totaling 9.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, three interceptions, six passes defensed and a blocked kick.

Frederick first joined the Saints in December, 2013, spending the final regular season contest and the team's two postseason games on the club's active roster. In the 2014 preseason finale vs. Baltimore, he had two defensive tackles and one special teams stop. Following a four-year career at Texas A&M, where he was a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection and finished with career totals of 205 tackles, six sacks, four interceptions and 29 passes defensed, Frederick was picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the seventh round (246th overall) of the 2012 NFL draft. After spending most of his rookie season on the New York Giants practice squad, he posted two special teams stops in their final two contests. Prior to joining the Saints in 2013, Wade spent the first 16 weeks of the regular season on the Cleveland Browns practice squad.

Jacobs first signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of McNeese State Following the 2014 NFL Draft. As a senior for the Cowboys in 2013, he recorded 32 receptions for 453 yards (14.2 avg.) and 13 touchdowns. The Many, Louisiana native spent his first three seasons at LSU where he recorded five receptions for 58 yards in 19 games with one start. He posted a 15-yard reception in the preseason for the Saints.

Jones, signed with the Saints as a free agent following the 2014 NFL Draft out of Valdosta State. In 45 career college contests, he posted 149 receptions for 2,374 yards with 33 touchdowns. The Tucker, Georgia native posted three receptions for 17 yards with one touchdown in the preseason for the Saints.

McClain, 6-5, 336, was originally signed as a free agent by the Baltimore Ravens out of Clemson following the 2012 NFL Draft. Despite not playing in a regular season game, he was on the Oakland Raiders active roster for the first six weeks of the 2013 regular season, before being acquired on waivers by Buffalo, where he was a backup lineman for the team's last 11 contests.

Rooks was the club's sixth round draft pick in 2014, working at tackle in the preseason. He came to the Saints after spending the last two seasons as Kansas State's starting right tackle.

Virgil signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State in 2014. A three year starter in college, he recorded 126 tackles, 28.5 stops for a loss, 14.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles in 44 games.

Wade first joined the Saints at midseason in 2013 and appeared in two regular season contests with one pass defense and two postseason games with three defensive tackles and one special teams stop. A seventh round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2012, Wade appeared in 13 games and posted 11 defensive tackles, one pass defense and six special teams stops. Wade enjoyed a 12-interception career in college at Arizona, in addition to 180 tackles, one forced fumble and 28 passes defensed.

Warren signed with the Saints following the 2014 NFL Draft out of Jacksonville state and enjoyed an impressive preseason for the Black and Gold with 10 tackles (seven solo), one interception, two passes defensed and one special teams stop. During his college career, the Deatsville, Alabama native posted 166 tackles, a sack, eight interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, 29 passes defensed, a forced fumble and five fumble recoveries.

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