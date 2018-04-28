New Orleans Saints select Natrell Jamerson with pick No. 164

The New Orleans Saints selected Natrell Jamerson with the 164 pick in the fifth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jamerson received All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017 as well as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2).

Jamerson began his career as wide receiver before moving to cornerback for 2015 and 2016 seasons. In 2017, he moved to safety. Natrell was the Defensive MVP of the 2018 East-West Shrine Game.

Jamerson played in 47 games with 16 starts at Wisconsin. He was part of winningest senior class in school history, posting a four-year record of 45-10 that included 29-5 mark in Big Ten play.

STATS: