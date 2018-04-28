Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Presented by

New Orleans Saints select Natrell Jamerson with pick No. 164

Jamerson was the Defensive MVP of 2018 East-West Shrine Game

Apr 28, 2018 at 07:02 AM

The New Orleans Saints selected Natrell Jamerson with the 164 pick in the fifth Round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Jamerson received All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2017 as well as Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2).

Jamerson began his career as wide receiver before moving to cornerback for 2015 and 2016 seasons. In 2017, he moved to safety. Natrell was the Defensive MVP of the 2018 East-West Shrine Game.

Jamerson played in 47 games with 16 starts at Wisconsin. He was part of winningest senior class in school history, posting a four-year record of 45-10 that included 29-5 mark in Big Ten play.

STATS:

Jamerson recorded 23 rushing yards as a freshman wide receiver before moving to cornerback. He also returned 38 kicks for 784 yards (20.6 average) and one touchdown. Defensively, Jamerson made 88 tackles, including 61 solo stops and 5.0 TFLs. He also recorded 14 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Meet the Team: Natrell Jamerson

See photos of the New Orleans Saints No. 164 draft pick, Natrell Jamerson of the University of Wisconsin. Draft coverage is presented by Dixie Light.

No Title
1 / 20
No Title
2 / 20
No Title
3 / 20
No Title
4 / 20
No Title
5 / 20
No Title
6 / 20
No Title
7 / 20
No Title
8 / 20
No Title
9 / 20
No Title
10 / 20
No Title
11 / 20
No Title
12 / 20
No Title
13 / 20
No Title
14 / 20
No Title
15 / 20
No Title
16 / 20
No Title
17 / 20
No Title
18 / 20
No Title
19 / 20
No Title
20 / 20
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints agree to terms with 11 undrafted free agents

The Saints undrafted free agents join the roster with seven Saints draft picks from the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

New Orleans Saints notes from Day 3 of 2023 NFL draft

Saints finish draft with seven selections

news

Meet the Team: 2023 New Orleans Saints Draft Picks

The New Orleans Saints drafted seven players in the 2023 NFL draft

news

New Orleans Saints make moves, draft four players on Day 3 of 2023 NFL draft

Saints land Nick Saldiveri, Jake Haener, Jordan Howden and A.T. Perry on Day 3 of the draft

news

Five things to know about A.T. Perry | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 195

The Wake Forest wide receiver was named 1st-Team All-ACC in 2021 and 2022.

news

New Orleans Saints draft Wake Forest wide receiver A.T. Perry with pick 195 in the 2023 NFL Draft

A.T. Perry recorded 28 touchdowns at Wake Forest, tied for seventh in ACC history

news

Five things to know about Jordan Howden | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 146

Howden had a career-high 58 tackles in his 13 starts for Minnesota in 2022

news

New Orleans Saints draft Minnesota safety Jordan Howden with pick 146 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Howden started 49 of 58 career games for Minnesota

news

Five things to know about Jake Haener | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 127

Haener was the first Fresno State quarterback to play in the Senior Bowl since Derek Carr in 2014

news

New Orleans Saints draft Fresno St. quarterback Jake Haener with pick 127 in the 2023 NFL Draft

Haener threw 20 touchdowns with only 3 interceptions in his senior season at Fresno State

news

Five things to know about Nick Saldiveri | 2023 Saints Draft Pick 103

A two-time all-conference selection, Nick Saldiveri was a three-year starter at right tackle for Old Dominion

news

New Orleans Saints draft Old Dominion tackle Nick Saldiveri with pick 103 in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Old Dominion tackle was a two-time all-conference selection

Advertising