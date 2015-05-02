Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints select DB Damian Swann in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft

May 02, 2015 at 08:01 AM

With the 167th pick in the NFL Draft the New Orleans Saints select Georgia DB Damian Swann:

NFL.com Bio

2014: Second-team All-SEC. Started 12 games. 2013: Started all 13 games.2012: Started all 14 games. 2011: Played in 11 games with one start.

STRENGTHS: Natural corner who has played and can play all over field. Played in the box in dime package and used as deep safety on a few snaps. Good length pressing and crowding receivers to the sideline. At his best as bump-and-run corner playing inside leverage. Thin but physical in run support. Covered big receivers and tight ends from the slot. Blitzes like a heat-seeking missile.

Saints season ticket holder at NFL draft in Chicago

Associated Press photos of Saints Season Ticket Holder Chris Chico at the 2015 NFL draft in Chicago on Thursday, April 30, 2015.

