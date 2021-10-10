New Orleans Saints seize 20-13 halftime lead over Washington Football Team on Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway

A 49-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from Jameis Winston to receiver Marquez Callaway as time expired gave the New Orleans Saints a 20-13 halftime lead over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, Oct. 10 at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.
The wild final play was a fitting end to a half that had a combination of big plays, turnovers, missed kicks, injuries and penalties.
The Saints (2-2) had two earlier big scoring plays - a 72-yard bomb from Winston to Deonte Harris and a 23-yard scamper by Alvin Kamara - but those were offset by two Winston turnovers (one interception, one fumble), two critical penalties (roughing the punter on Carl Granderson, and pass interference on Bradley Roby) and two key injuries. New kicker Cody Parkey missed the extra-point attempt following Kamara's touchdown.
Harris left the game with a hamstring injury and Taysom Hill was knocked out of the game with a shot to the head by Washington cornerback William Jackson III in the second quarter. He was taken off the field on a cart. Reserve running back Dwayne Washington also left the game following a Saints punt.
The Saints defense sacked Washington quarterback Tayler Heinicke once and rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepted him on the 2-yard line to end a scoring drive for Washington. The Saints also came up with a big fourth-and-10 stop on Washington late in the second quarter.
Saints punter Blake Gillikin made a beautiful 60-yard punt at the 2-minute marked that pinned Washington at its 1-yard line, setting up the Saints with great field position and the amazing play between Winston and Callaway.
Winston finished the half 8 of 16 for 189 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, and Kamara had six carries for 36 yards with one touchdown and added three receptions for 36 yards. He also returned the final punt of the half 14 yards to set up the team's final score.