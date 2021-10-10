New Orleans Saints seize 20-13 halftime lead over Washington Football Team on Hail Mary to Marquez Callaway

Harris left the game with a hamstring injury and Taysom Hill was knocked out of the game with a shot to the head by Washington cornerback William Jackson III in the second quarter. He was taken off the field on a cart. Reserve running back Dwayne Washington also left the game following a Saints punt.

The Saints defense sacked Washington quarterback Tayler Heinicke once and rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo intercepted him on the 2-yard line to end a scoring drive for Washington. The Saints also came up with a big fourth-and-10 stop on Washington late in the second quarter.

Saints punter Blake Gillikin made a beautiful 60-yard punt at the 2-minute marked that pinned Washington at its 1-yard line, setting up the Saints with great field position and the amazing play between Winston and Callaway.