Halftime update: Cleveland Browns 10, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2022 NFL Week 16

With the temperature at 9 degrees at kickoff and winds close to 30 mph both offenses struggled to get much going. The Browns scored on a 12-yard run by quarterback Deshaun Watson following Grant Delpit's interception of Saints quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton's pass bounced off the hands of tight end Juwan Johnson and into the hands of Delpit, who returned in 40 yards. Five plays later the Browns (6-8) were in the end zone.