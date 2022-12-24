Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Halftime update: Cleveland Browns 10, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2022 NFL Week 16

Browns turn interception into points, add field goal

Dec 24, 2022 at 01:23 PM
New Orleans Saints

The Cleveland Browns grabbed a 10-3 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints in frigid conditions Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

With the temperature at 9 degrees at kickoff and winds close to 30 mph both offenses struggled to get much going. The Browns scored on a 12-yard run by quarterback Deshaun Watson following Grant Delpit's interception of Saints quarterback Andy Dalton. Dalton's pass bounced off the hands of tight end Juwan Johnson and into the hands of Delpit, who returned in 40 yards. Five plays later the Browns (6-8) were in the end zone.

Cleveland added a 30-yard field goal by Cade York late in the second quarter to cap off a 17-play, 60-yard drive.

The Saints scored their only points on a 23-yard Wil Lutz field goal at the end of the half. The field goal was set up by some strong running by Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara. Hill has 30 yards and Kamara has 34. Dalton is four of nine for 36 yards and the interception.

The Saints (5-9) will get the ball to start the second half.

Advertising