Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 6, Carolina Panthers 3  | 2023 NFL Week 2

The first half of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season wasn't much different than Week1 for the New Orleans Saints as they are involved in another defensive struggle, leading the Carolina Panthers 6-3 at halftime on Monday in Charlotte, N.C.

The Saints (1-0) scored on two Blake Grupe field goals of 28 and 23 yards. The defense ended a potential Panthers go-ahead scoring drive when defensive end Carl Granderson stripped the ball from quarterback Bryce Young. It was recovered by cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas﻿, who had seven catches for 55 yards, moved past Eric Martin (533) into second place on the franchise's all-time receptions list. Marques Colston leads the way with 711 catches.

Quarterback Derek Carr was 13 of 26 for 102 yards with one interception. He was sacked three times in the half.