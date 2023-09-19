Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 6, Carolina Panthers 3  | 2023 NFL Week 2

Saints involved in another defensive struggle

Sep 18, 2023 at 07:42 PM
The first half of Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season wasn't much different than Week1 for the New Orleans Saints as they are involved in another defensive struggle, leading the Carolina Panthers 6-3 at halftime on Monday in Charlotte, N.C.

The Saints (1-0) scored on two Blake Grupe field goals of 28 and 23 yards. The defense ended a potential Panthers go-ahead scoring drive when defensive end Carl Granderson stripped the ball from quarterback Bryce Young. It was recovered by cornerback Paulson Adebo.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas﻿, who had seven catches for 55 yards, moved past Eric Martin (533) into second place on the franchise's all-time receptions list. Marques Colston leads the way with 711 catches.

Quarterback Derek Carr was 13 of 26 for 102 yards with one interception. He was sacked three times in the half.

The Saints lost running back Jamaal Williams to a hamstring injury in the first half while the Panthers lost linebacker Shaq Thompson to a lower leg injury. Taysom Hill was the Saints' top rusher with four carries for 24 yards.

Photos: Pregame | Saints at Panthers | 2023 NFL Week 2

Check out the pregame warmups from the New Orleans Saints ahead of their game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season.

Check out the pregame warmups from the New Orleans Saints ahead of their game against the Carolina in Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on Sept. 18 in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
