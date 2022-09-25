Halftime update: Carolina Panthers 13, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2022 NFL Week 3

Quarterback Jameis Winston was nine of 17 for 112 yards. Kamara carried the ball eight times for 37 yards but 27 came on his first carry. Rookie receiver Chris Olave had four receptions for 72 yards and Michael Thomas had three catches for 26 yards.

Penalties and third down were again a problem for the Saints (1-1) as they had five penalties for 40 yards and were three for eight on third down. The Saints were able to sack Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield three times.