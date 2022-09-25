Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Halftime update: Carolina Panthers 13, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2022 NFL Week 3

Panthers return fumble for touchdown, block Saints field-goal attempt

Sep 25, 2022 at 01:26 PM
The Carolina Panthers returned an Alvin Kamara fumble 44 yards for a touchdown as they took a 13-0 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. The Saints had a chance to score with 27 seconds left in the half but kicker Wil Lutz's 30-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.

The Panthers (0-2) added a 45-yard Eddy Pineiro field goal early in the second quarter and a 48-yarder with 2:56 to play.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was nine of 17 for 112 yards. Kamara carried the ball eight times for 37 yards but 27 came on his first carry. Rookie receiver Chris Olave had four receptions for 72 yards and Michael Thomas had three catches for 26 yards.

Penalties and third down were again a problem for the Saints (1-1) as they had five penalties for 40 yards and were three for eight on third down. The Saints were able to sack Carolina quarterback Baker Mayfield three times.

The Saints will get the ball to start the second half.

