Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Atlanta Falcons 3 | 2022 NFL Week 15

Dalton was seven of 11 for 95 yards and the touchdown while Hill completed two passes for 80 yards and ran three times for 22 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 36 yards. Shaheed had two catches for 86 yards and the touchdown.

The Saints sacked Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder, making his first NFL start, once and held the Falcons offense in check. Ridder was four of 10 for 39 yards and the Falcons had 120 yards of offense in the half.

The Falcons played the game without veteran defensive coordinator Dean Peas. He was collided into during pregame warmups and had to be carted off the field and taken to University Medical Center for testing. The Falcons said that linebackers coach Frank Bush would call the defense.