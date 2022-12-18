Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Presented by

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 14, Atlanta Falcons 3 | 2022 NFL Week 15

Saints score on opening two possessions

Dec 18, 2022 at 01:24 PM
Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints scored on their opening two possession as they grabbed a 14-3 halftime lead on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome.

Quarterback Andy Dalton hit tight end Juwan Johnson with a 19-yard touchdown pass to cap off a 75-yard scoring drive on the team's opening possession. On the next possession, Taysom Hill threw a 68-yard bomb to rookie sensation Rashid Shaheed. The Saints (4-9) had another potential scoring drive wiped out by a fumble by backup running back David Johnson.

Related Links

Dalton was seven of 11 for 95 yards and the touchdown while Hill completed two passes for 80 yards and ran three times for 22 yards. Running back Alvin Kamara had nine carries for 36 yards. Shaheed had two catches for 86 yards and the touchdown.

The Saints sacked Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder, making his first NFL start, once and held the Falcons offense in check. Ridder was four of 10 for 39 yards and the Falcons had 120 yards of offense in the half.

The Falcons played the game without veteran defensive coordinator Dean Peas. He was collided into during pregame warmups and had to be carted off the field and taken to University Medical Center for testing. The Falcons said that linebackers coach Frank Bush would call the defense.

Atlanta (5-8) will get the ball to start the second half.

Photos: Pregame | Saints vs Falcons Week 15 2022

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
1 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
2 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
3 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
4 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
5 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
6 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
7 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
8 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
9 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
10 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
11 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
12 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
13 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
14 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
15 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
16 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
17 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
18 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
19 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
20 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
21 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
22 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
23 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
24 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
25 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
26 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
27 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
28 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
29 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
30 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
31 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
32 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
33 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
34 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
35 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
36 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
37 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
38 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
39 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
40 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
41 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
42 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
43 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
44 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
45 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
46 / 46

Check out the team arrivals and preparations from the New Orleans Saints ahead for their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 | 2022 NFL Week 13

Dalton throws 30-yard touchdown pass to Taysom Hill

news

Halftime update: San Francisco 49ers 10, New Orleans Saints 0 | NFL Week 12

Defense plays tough against 49ers until late score

news

Halftime update: Los Angeles Rams 14, New Orleans Saints 10 | 2022 NFL Week 11

Rams scored TD with 19 seconds left in half to grab the lead

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 10, Pittsburgh Steelers 10 | 2022 NFL Week 10

Saints tie the score on touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson

news

Halftime update: Baltimore Ravens 14, New Orleans Saints 3 | 2022 NFL Week 9

Saints offense struggles on third down

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 17, Las Vegas Raiders 0 | 2022 NFL Week 8

Alvin Kamara scores his first two touchdowns of the season

news

Halftime update: Arizona Cardinals 28, New Orleans Saints 14 | 2022 NFL Week 7

Two pick-sixes in final two minutes give Cardinals the lead

news

Halftime update: New Orleans Saints 20, Cincinnati Bengals 14 | 2022 NFL Week 6

Rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed scores touchdown on first offensive touch

news

Halftime update: Seattle Seahawks 19, New Orleans Saints 17 | 2022 NFL Week 5

Saints are trying to end a three-game losing streak

news

Halftime update: Minnesota Vikings lead New Orleans Saints 13-7 | 2022 NFL Week 4

Andy Dalton makes first start as Saints quarterback

news

Halftime update: Carolina Panthers 13, New Orleans Saints 0 | 2022 NFL Week 3

Panthers return fumble for touchdown, block Saints field-goal attempt

Advertising