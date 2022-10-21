Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

Halftime update:  Arizona Cardinals 28, New Orleans Saints 14 | 2022 NFL Week 7

Two pick-sixes in final two minutes give Cardinals the lead

Oct 20, 2022 at 08:42 PM
A tipped pass led to a 38-yard pick-six by Arizona Cardinals defensive back Marco Wilson and on the next possession linebacker Isaiah Simmons returned another interception 56 yards for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 28-14 halftime lead over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Quarterback Andy Dalton's pass went right through the hands of receiver Marquez Callaway and gave Arizona a touchdown with 1:50 to play in the half. On the next possession Dalton was hit passing and Simmons made the interception and took it in for the score. Earlier, the Saints wasted a 15-play drive that lasted nearly nine minutes when Dalton was picked off in the end zone by Antonio Hamilton.

The Saints (2-4) scored on their opening possession when Dalton hit rookie speedster Rashid Shaheed with a 53-yard touchdown pass. In his first game last week Shaheed scored on a 44-yard end-around. Following two Arizona field goals the Saints scored on a 3-yard pass from Dalton to tight end Taysom Hill. Arizona narrowed the gap on 2-yard touchdown run by Keaontay Ingram who also added a 2-point conversion to tie the score setting the stage for the back-to-back picxk-sixes.

The Saints are playing without four offensive starters - receiver Jarvis Landry, receiver Michael Thomas, guard Andrus Peat and tight end Adam Trautman - and a fifth who dressed but only as an emergency third quarterback (Jameis Winston). The Saints also didn't have starting cornerbacks Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo or rotational defensive end Payton Turner. Bradley Roby started in place on Lattimore but left with an injury in the first quarter.

Dalton was nine of 15 for 177 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions, star running back Alvin Kamara carried the ball nine times for 47 yards while rookie receiver Chris Olave had three receptions for 40 yards.

Arizona (2-4) will get the ball to start the second half.

