New Orleans Saints schedule to be released Thursday night

New Orleans Saints fans will get to find our their team's schedule on Thursday night as the NFL announced that the NFL Network has scheduled a two-hour schedule special for 7 p.m. central Thursday.
The Saints' preseason schedule was released last week, headlined by games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome vs. the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.
The Saints' opponents have been known since the season ended and now fans will find out the dates, times and broadcast networks Thursday night.
Saints home opponents in 2018:
Atlanta
Carolina
Tampa Bay
Philadelphia
Washington
Cleveland
Pittsburgh
Los Angeles Rams
Saints road opponents in 2018
Atlanta
Carolina
Tampa Bay
Dallas
New York Giants
Baltimore
Cincinnati
Minnesota