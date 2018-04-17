Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints schedule to be released Thursday night

NFL Network announces two-hour schedule special for 7 p.m. Thursday

Apr 17, 2018 at 12:30 PM

New Orleans Saints fans will get to find our their team's schedule on Thursday night as the NFL announced that the NFL Network has scheduled a two-hour schedule special for 7 p.m. central Thursday.

The Saints' preseason schedule was released last week, headlined by games in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome vs. the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams.

The Saints' opponents have been known since the season ended and now fans will find out the dates, times and broadcast networks Thursday night.

Saints home opponents in 2018:

Atlanta

Carolina

Tampa Bay

Philadelphia

Washington

Cleveland

Pittsburgh

Los Angeles Rams

Saints road opponents in 2018

Atlanta

Carolina

Tampa Bay

Dallas

New York Giants

Baltimore

Cincinnati

Minnesota

