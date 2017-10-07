New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara picks up Rookie of the Week award

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara on Friday was named the winner of the NFL's Rookie of the Week award. Pepsi sponsors the award and it's determined by fan voting.
Kamara, a third-round pick out of Tennessee, beat out Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson, Jets running back Elijah McGuire, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and 49ers defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.
Kamara had 96 yards from scrimmage in the Saints' 20-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kamara rushed for 25 yards on five carries and added 10 receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.
New Orleans Saints rookie Alvin Kamara pays a visit to the ESPN studios.