New Orleans Saints release second injury report of Cowboys week

New Orleans Saints Injury Report for Thursday:
TE Benjamin Watson (Groin) – Limited
C Jonathan Goodwin (Ankle) – Did Not Practice
RB Mark Ingram (Hand) – Did Not Practice
LB David Hawthorne (Ankle/Knee) - Did Not Practice
S Marcus Ball (Hamstring) – Did Not Practice
FB Erik Lorig (Ankle) – Did Not Practice
LB Curtis Lofton (Shoulder) - Limited
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report for Thursday:
QB Tony Romo (Back) - Full
DT Davon Coleman (Knee) - Limited
LB Rolando McClain (Groin) - Did Not Practice
DT Terrell McClain (Groin) - Did Not Practice
DT Henry Melton (Hamstring) - Did Not Practice
WR Dez Bryant (Shoulder) - Limited
DE Anthony Spencer (Knee) - Limited
LB Justin Durant (Groin) - Full
TE Gavin Escobar (Knee) - Full