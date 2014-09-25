Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints release second injury report of Cowboys week

Mark Ingram, Curtis Lofton are among the Saints players on Thursday's injury report

Sep 25, 2014 at 08:00 AM

Flashback: Saints vs Cowboys in 2013

Photos of the New Orleans Saints vs Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday, November 10, 2013. Photos taken by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

New Orleans Saints Injury Report for Thursday:

TE Benjamin Watson (Groin) – Limited
C Jonathan Goodwin (Ankle) – Did Not Practice
RB Mark Ingram (Hand) – Did Not Practice
LB David Hawthorne (Ankle/Knee) - Did Not Practice
S Marcus Ball (Hamstring) – Did Not Practice
FB Erik Lorig (Ankle) – Did Not Practice
LB Curtis Lofton (Shoulder) - Limited

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report for Thursday:

QB Tony Romo (Back) - Full
DT Davon Coleman (Knee) - Limited
LB Rolando McClain (Groin) - Did Not Practice
DT Terrell McClain (Groin) - Did Not Practice
DT Henry Melton (Hamstring) - Did Not Practice
WR Dez Bryant (Shoulder) - Limited
DE Anthony Spencer (Knee) - Limited
LB Justin Durant (Groin) - Full
TE Gavin Escobar (Knee) - Full

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

