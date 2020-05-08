New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to his Alabama hometown to distribute free meals to children

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and his wife Breion, natives of Bessemer, Ala., returned to their hometown in the Birmingham area to distribute meals to children in need at Brighton Elementary in Bessemer and McAdory High School in McCalla.

The Winstons donated $25,000 to Kikstart Inc., a non-profit organization that provides meals to food-insecure children. After the Jefferson County (Ala.) School City and Birmingham City School District had to make the difficult decision to suspend their Meal Service Program due to COVID-19, Winston and Kikstart took action and developed a contactless distribution system - a food truck which allows them to safely distribute meals. The program benefits the children in the meal service programs and will continue until school reconvenes.