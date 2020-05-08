Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Friday, May 08, 2020 04:35 PM

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston returns to his Alabama hometown to distribute free meals to children

The Winstons donated $25,000 to the non-profit organization Kikstart

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
Gallery-Winston-Meal-Delivery-050820-003

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and his wife Breion, natives of Bessemer, Ala., returned to their hometown in the Birmingham area to distribute meals to children in need at Brighton Elementary in Bessemer and McAdory High School in McCalla.

The Winstons donated $25,000 to Kikstart Inc., a non-profit organization that provides meals to food-insecure children. After the Jefferson County (Ala.) School City and Birmingham City School District had to make the difficult decision to suspend their Meal Service Program due to COVID-19, Winston and Kikstart took action and developed a contactless distribution system - a food truck which allows them to safely distribute meals. The program benefits the children in the meal service programs and will continue until school reconvenes.

The mission of Jameis Winston's Dream Forever Foundation is to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to develop and achieve their dreams. For more information, visit jameiswinston3.org.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and his Dream Forever Foundation donate over $380,000 to charities in need
news

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and his Dream Forever Foundation donate over $380,000 to charities in need

The Dream Forever Foundation has established four COVID-19 relief efforts
Malcolm Jenkins #27
news

Transcript: Malcolm Jenkins conference call - Friday, May 22

New Orleans Saints safety spoke to media about the impact of the Malcolm Jenkins Foundation
Michael Thomas #13
news

New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas working out, helping out

Thomas and Todd Graves of Raising Cane's donate food to heath-care workers
Michael Thomas and Raising Cane's team up to donate meals to Ochsner health-care workers Tuesday
news

Michael Thomas and Raising Cane's team up to donate meals to Ochsner health-care workers Tuesday

Initiative to provide 3,000 meals to front-line workers at Ochsner Health facilities and other hospitals across southeast Louisiana
Jameis Winston donates $30,000 to support struggling families
news

Jameis Winston donates $30,000 to support struggling families

Winston looks to help families and small restaurants in Tampa during COVID-19
New Orleans Saints, Hancock Whitney partner to raise more than $45,000 for charity
news

New Orleans Saints, Hancock Whitney partner to raise more than $45,000 for charity

Hancock Whitney contributed a donation for every first down the Saints had this season
Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton donate to Feeding America through NFL's Draft-A-Thon
news

Mickey Loomis, Sean Payton donate to Feeding America through NFL's Draft-A-Thon

Second Harvest feeding the hungry with an assist from Saints, Pelicans
news

Second Harvest feeding the hungry with an assist from Saints, Pelicans

Benson Foundation gift in 2019 put organization in position to deal with crisis
GNOF, Gayle Benson, McIlhenny Company announce $413k in round 1 of Louisiana Service & Hospitality Family Assistance Program grants
news

GNOF, Gayle Benson, McIlhenny Company announce $413k in round 1 of Louisiana Service & Hospitality Family Assistance Program grants

The 413 grants awarded have impacted over 1,238 individuals
New Orleans Saints and Dairy MAX donate to the COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund
news

New Orleans Saints and Dairy MAX donate to the COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund

In partnership with GENYOUth, the $50,000 donation will support local schools with the purchase of resources needed for meal distribution and delivery
New Orleans Original Daiquiris to donate portion of sales to Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund
news

New Orleans Original Daiquiris to donate portion of sales to Gayle Benson Community Assistance Fund

Saints, New Orleans Original Daiquiris partner to help hospitality workers

Advertising