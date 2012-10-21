New Orleans Saints Postgame Notes

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS AT TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2012 * RAYMOND JAMES STADIUM
SAINTS POSTGAME NOTES
- New Orleans improves to 2-4 heading into their week eight contest at the Denver Broncos, which will be nationally televised on NBC at 7:20 P.M. CST on Sunday, October 28.
- QB Drew Brees completed 27 of 37 passes for 377 yards, four touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 130.1.
- Brees' 17-yard touchdown pass to WR Marques Colston with 1:46 remaining in the first quarter extended his streak of consecutive games with a touchdown pass to 49, extending his NFL-record streak.
- In the first half, Brees completed 20-of-25 passes for 313 yards with four touchdown passes, one interception and a 141.7 passer rating. It is the tenth-highest passing yardage total in a first half since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. It is the second time Brees has had 300 yards in a first half, as he holds the highest mark since 1970 with 346 yards in the first half of a contest vs. Jacksonville on November 4, 2007. Brees also had 310 yards passing in the second half of a contest on November 9, 2008 at Atlanta.
- Brees has 55 games of 300 yards or more in his seven seasons as a Saint, including five this season.
- Sunday was Brees' 62nd career 300-yard game, putting him in a tie for third place in the record books with Brett Favre. Brees will face the all-time leader next week in Denver in Peyton Manning (67).
- It was the NFL-record 32nd game with at least 350 yards passing for Brees.
- Brees has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 91 of his 101 starts as a Saint.
- Brees extended his NFL-record streak of games with 20 or more completions to 42.
- It was the 18th game of Brees' career with at least four touchdown passes, ranking fourth all-time.
- Colston had seven receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown. His first quarter 17-yard touchdown reception was the 53rd touchdown of his career, tying him with RB Dalton Hilliard for second place on the club's all-time list, behind only RB Deuce McAllister (55).
- WR Devery Henderson had three receptions for 75 yards, including grabs of 30- and 40-yards.
- WR Lance Moore in a return to action following a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the October 7 contest vs. San Diego, enjoyed a productive afternoon, leading the Saints in receiving with nine receptions for 121 yards. It was Moore's second 100-yard game of the season and the sixth of his career, to rank eighth in franchise record books.
- WR Joseph Morgan tied the score on a 48-yard touchdown reception from Brees late in the second quarter. With an 80-yard touchdown reception three weeks ago at Green Bay, Morgan is responsible for two of the three longest plays from scrimmage in 2012 for the Saints. RB Pierre Thomas had a 48-yard rush at Carolina, Sept. 16.
- Receiving the start in place of an injured TE Jimmy Graham, TE David Thomas posted two receptions for 27 yards, including the go-ahead 20-yard touchdown reception from Brees at the end of the second quarter. It was Thomas' first touchdown since the 2010 season.
- RB Darren Sproles appeared in the 100th game of his NFL career against the Buccaneers and was a threat in both the running and passing game. Sproles carried five times for 27 yards and also posted four receptions for 32 yards, including a second quarter, nine-yard touchdown reception. Sproles also returned one punt for 15 yards for a total of 73 all-purpose yards.
- RB Pierre Thomas' fourth quarter five-yard rushing touchdown was his first of the season and the 24th of his career, putting him past Reuben Mayes and George Rogers for sole possession of fifth place on the club's all-time list.
- The New Orleans defense stood tall on a critical third quarter goal line stand. After Buccaneers QB Josh Freeman connected with WR Vincent Jackson on a 95-yard pass play before being brought down by S Malcolm Jenkins at the New Orleans one-yard line, the Saints stopped the Buccaneers on four consecutive plays to keep Tampa Bay from picking up any points. Including the touchdown-saving stop, Jenkins led the Saints with nine tackles (six solo).
- DE Junior Galette posted a third quarter sack to give him a team-leading four quarterback takedowns in 2012, one half a sack off his career-high.