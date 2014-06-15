Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints players' Father's Day tweets

Drew Brees, Curtis Lofton and other New Orleans Saints players tweeted about Father’s Day on Sunday

Jun 15, 2014 at 12:35 PM

Below is a collection of tweets by New Orleans Saints players about Father's Day:

Happy Father's Day from the Brees boys! pic.twitter.com/OVbv49vLpP — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 15, 2014

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there... pic.twitter.com/k6ufGM6HGv — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) June 15, 2014

Happy Father's Day to all the dads! I'm blessed to have a great role model showing me how to be a great father. — Andy Tanner (@andytanner14) June 15, 2014

Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there enjoy it with your family and loved ones God bless — rafael bush (@rbush36) June 15, 2014

I am extremely thankful to have been raised by such a great man. Happy Fathers Day to him and all the other Dads out there. — Ryan Griffin (@Griffin_11) June 15, 2014

Happy Father's Day to all great men out there — Joseph Morgan (@jmthegreat) June 15, 2014

This Sunday we celebrate the TRUE fathers... #HappyFathersDay — jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) June 15, 2014

Happy Father's Day!!! pic.twitter.com/1FaaK98hnZ — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) June 15, 2014

Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there and to all the grandma and moms that do both! — Curtis Lofton (@CurtisLofton50) June 15, 2014

I'm proud to say Happy Father's Day!!! Having a father as a true role model. To a man that motivated… http://t.co/Bvt11FYZyY — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 15, 2014

View this post on Instagram

#HappyFathersDay! 5 yrs ago I was in a mall with my firstborn daughter. As I sat on a bench, feeding her, a teenage girl walked up to us. She said, "Your a good dad, I never had one. Be true to your daughter." As she left I felt the incredible pain in her words as well as the challenge she left me with. Men: Fatherlessness is at an all time high and we as a nation are reaping the consequences. It is past time for us to step up and be who we were designed to be. Fathers , daddies, papas and dads. Sometimes it's not easy, but our kids need us more than we know. We have the power to be world changers through our offspring. Walk with them, talk with them, love them, empower them, kiss them, squeeze them, affirm them, esteem them, protect them , teach them, and simply be with them. You can do it! Now is the time.

A post shared by benjaminswatson (@benjaminswatson) on

Fans at Day 3 of 2014 Minicamp presented by Verizon

Photos of fans from New Orleans Saints 2014 Minicamp presented by Verizon. Photos taken by Samantha McLain. (New Orleans Saints photos)

