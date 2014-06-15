New Orleans Saints players' Father's Day tweets

Below is a collection of tweets by New Orleans Saints players about Father's Day:
Happy Father's Day from the Brees boys! pic.twitter.com/OVbv49vLpP — Drew Brees (@drewbrees) June 15, 2014
Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there... pic.twitter.com/k6ufGM6HGv — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) June 15, 2014
Happy Father's Day to all the dads! I'm blessed to have a great role model showing me how to be a great father. — Andy Tanner (@andytanner14) June 15, 2014
Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there enjoy it with your family and loved ones God bless — rafael bush (@rbush36) June 15, 2014
I am extremely thankful to have been raised by such a great man. Happy Fathers Day to him and all the other Dads out there. — Ryan Griffin (@Griffin_11) June 15, 2014
Happy Father's Day to all great men out there — Joseph Morgan (@jmthegreat) June 15, 2014
This Sunday we celebrate the TRUE fathers... #HappyFathersDay — jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) June 15, 2014
Happy Father's Day!!! pic.twitter.com/1FaaK98hnZ — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) June 15, 2014
Happy Father's Day to all the fathers out there and to all the grandma and moms that do both! — Curtis Lofton (@CurtisLofton50) June 15, 2014
I'm proud to say Happy Father's Day!!! Having a father as a true role model. To a man that motivated… http://t.co/Bvt11FYZyY — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) June 15, 2014
Photos of fans from New Orleans Saints 2014 Minicamp presented by Verizon. Photos taken by Samantha McLain. (New Orleans Saints photos)