Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints players begin Offseason Workout Program

Curtis Lofton says it was a great first day of workouts

Apr 21, 2014 at 07:56 AM

2013 New Orleans Saints photos - Top 100 Celebration Photos

The top 100 New Orleans Saints photos of celebrations from the 2013 season

No Title
1 / 98
No Title
2 / 98
No Title
3 / 98
No Title
4 / 98
No Title
5 / 98
No Title
6 / 98
No Title
7 / 98
No Title
8 / 98
No Title
9 / 98
No Title
10 / 98
No Title
11 / 98
No Title
12 / 98
No Title
13 / 98
No Title
14 / 98
No Title
15 / 98
No Title
16 / 98
No Title
17 / 98
No Title
18 / 98
No Title
19 / 98
No Title
20 / 98
No Title
21 / 98
No Title
22 / 98
No Title
23 / 98
No Title
24 / 98
No Title
25 / 98
No Title
26 / 98
No Title
27 / 98
No Title
28 / 98
No Title
29 / 98
No Title
30 / 98
No Title
31 / 98
No Title
32 / 98
No Title
33 / 98
No Title
34 / 98
No Title
35 / 98
No Title
36 / 98
No Title
37 / 98
No Title
38 / 98
No Title
39 / 98
No Title
40 / 98
No Title
41 / 98
No Title
42 / 98
No Title
43 / 98
No Title
44 / 98
No Title
45 / 98
No Title
46 / 98
No Title
47 / 98
No Title
48 / 98
No Title
49 / 98
No Title
50 / 98
No Title
51 / 98
No Title
52 / 98
No Title
53 / 98
No Title
54 / 98
No Title
55 / 98
No Title
56 / 98
No Title
57 / 98
No Title
58 / 98
No Title
59 / 98
No Title
60 / 98
No Title
61 / 98
No Title
62 / 98
No Title
63 / 98
No Title
64 / 98
No Title
65 / 98
No Title
66 / 98
No Title
67 / 98
No Title
68 / 98
No Title
69 / 98
No Title
70 / 98
No Title
71 / 98
No Title
72 / 98
No Title
73 / 98
No Title
74 / 98
No Title
75 / 98
No Title
76 / 98
No Title
77 / 98
No Title
78 / 98
No Title
79 / 98
No Title
80 / 98
No Title
81 / 98
No Title
82 / 98
No Title
83 / 98
No Title
84 / 98
No Title
85 / 98
No Title
86 / 98
No Title
87 / 98
No Title
88 / 98
No Title
89 / 98
No Title
90 / 98
No Title
91 / 98
No Title
92 / 98
No Title
93 / 98
No Title
94 / 98
No Title
95 / 98
No Title
96 / 98
No Title
97 / 98
No Title
98 / 98
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

New Orleans Saints players begin Offseason Workout Program

New Orleans Saints players began their voluntary offseason workout program Monday.

The programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players.

As per Article 21 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each club's official, voluntary nine-week offseason program is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only.

Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program.  On-field workouts may include individual player instruction and drills as well as team practice conducted on a "separates" basis.  No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.

Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program.  Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs".  No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.

Article 22 of the Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates that clubs may hold one mandatory minicamp for veteran players.  This minicamp, noted below, must occur during Phase Three of the offseason program.  Head coaches hired after the end of the 2013 season are also entitled to conduct an additional voluntary veteran minicamp.

Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2014 may begin on May 12.  

During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft.  The dates of the post-draft rookie minicamps will be circulated at a later date.

Below is a collection of tweets from Saints players about starting offseason workouts:

What you put in, is what you will get out! Great 1st day of work, with the fellows. #grinding #whodat #letsgetachampionship — Curtis Lofton (@CurtisLofton50) April 21, 2014

Great 1st day of work today! #WhoDat — Terron Armstead (@T_Armstead72) April 21, 2014

1st workout was great today back with Da Team...time 2 go train @ Da #BOOM — SACKMAN (@JuniorG93) April 21, 2014

Gettin back to the grind today... #whodatnation first day back liftin lets get it today http://t.co/o7laQNesNg — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) April 21, 2014

First day of @Saints off-season, Excited to meet my new teammates and prepare for the 2014 season #WhoDat — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) April 21, 2014

First day back at the office for the 2014 season. Let's get it started! #WhoDat — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) April 21, 2014

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Linebackers

Demario Davis leads versatile group of linebackers
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Defensive line

Veteran defensive lineman Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport anchor deep defensive front
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Offensive line

Veteran tackles Terron Armstead, Ryan Ramczyk anchor the unit
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Wide receivers/tight ends

Veteran Michael Thomas headlines the receiver group
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Running backs/fullbacks

Saints provide versatility in loaded backfield
news

2021 New Orleans Saints roster breakdown: Quarterbacks

Saints seek to replace franchise quarterback Drew Brees following his retirement
news

Safety Malcolm Jenkins crafted successful return to New Orleans Saints in 2020

Jenkins tied career highs in interceptions, sacks
news

New Orleans Saints tight end Nick Vannett working on offensive chemistry this offseason

'I'm just happy to be able to show what I can do and happy to be a part of the Saints'
news

Latavius Murray focused on increased efficiency entering 2021 campaign for New Orleans Saints

'I just want to be more efficient than I was the year previously, or just the best ever to be honest with you'
news

Marcus Davenport's self-confidence can benefit himself and New Orleans Saints

'I forget that sometimes I can do things quite good'
news

Carl Granderson prepared to step up at defensive end for New Orleans Saints

'I feel like the opportunities will always be there'
news

New Orleans Saints punter Blake Gillikin learned from season with Thomas Morstead

Gillikin: 'I still watch his film on our system and just kind of remind myself of how a legend punts'
Advertising