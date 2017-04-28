Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints pick S Marcus Williams in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft

The safety joins the Saints from Utah

Apr 28, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Photos of new Saints Safety Marcus Williams

Associated Press photos of new Saints Safety Marcus Williams.

With the 42nd pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Saints selected safety Marcus Williams from Utah. Here is NFL.com overview of New Orleans new addition.

OVERVIEW

Utah's secret to football success has been their coaches' ability to find three-star recruits out of California to make the trip to Salt Lake City. Williams, a Corona native, continued that trend and contributed immediately, starting six times as a true freshman (59 tackles, INT, two forced fumbles.) In 2015, he started every game, garnering first-team all-conference (66 tackles, five INT, five pass breakups), and academic all-conference honors (4.0 high school GPA). Williams missed time in 2016 with an injury but still was named second-team All-Pac-12 with 64 tackles, five interceptions and three pass breakups.

ANALYSIS

STRENGTHS: Athletic and instinctive from high safety. Easy hips with smooth feet in his backpedal. Able to play from deep positioning and still make plays on the ball. Good recognition of quarterback's intentions gives him a head-start on the throw. Has desired open-field speed to close from hash to sideline. Former basketball player and high-jumper with the leaping ability and timing to win the 50-50 throws. Posted 10 interceptions against 44 targets over last two seasons. Productive tackler and careful finisher. Steps downhill against the run. Leverages ball carriers to the sideline and rarely lets him cross back over into middle of the field. Gathers feet and widens out to unfurl a wider tackling net.

WEAKNESSES: Needs to add some muscle on his slim frame. More of a finesses safety than hitter. Takes the worst of it in one-on-one tackles. Can be dragged along for additional yardage. Plays with a hitch in his transition from backpedal. Occasionally follows quarterback's eyes too carefully and can be manipulated.

Day 2 of 2017 NFL Draft

Check out photos from Philadelphia on the second day of the 2017 NFL Draft.

