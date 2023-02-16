Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

Feb 16, 2023 at 03:41 PM
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Photos from the pep rally for New Orleans Saints and Pelicans employees as they honor the teams' diversity, equity, and inclusion award winners.

The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans announced three new, annual awards honoring two employees and one player in the areas of Social Impact and Inclusive Excellence: Employee Nomination Social Impact Player Award, Social Impact Award, and Inclusive Excellence Award.

The Social Impact Awards honor one employee and one player for their commitment to equity and justice within our organizations and community. The Inclusive Excellence Award recognizes one employee who exemplifies progressive leadership and a genuine interest in understanding and including others.

All employees were asked to nominate individuals or bring visibility to the work of one of their colleagues in the areas of social impact and inclusive excellence. Submissions were then scored against pre-selected criteria, and winners were named.

Award Winners

  • Social Impact Player Award: Pelicans Forward Larry Nance Jr.
  • Social Impact Award: Partnership Marketing Coordinator Quinton "Q" Washington
  • Inclusive Excellence Award: Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum

Under the leadership of Dr. Darvelle Hutchins, Senior Director of Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion for the Saints and Pelicans, these three unique awards are presented by the Company DEI Champions Committee as an opportunity to recognize team members and players for demonstrations of their commitment to making a meaningful impact within and outside of the organization.

"Larry (Nance Jr.) has been in New Orleans for less than a year, but he has already rolled up his sleeves to support the community," one anonymous Pelicans employee said. "He auctions a worn game jersey for every Pelicans home game to support local schools and even took the time after a tough loss against the Nets to meet with local students from Edna Karr High School. Larry doesn't just talk the talk but walks the walk regarding having an impact in New Orleans. He also didn't hesitate to support our Black History Month campaign by taking time after practice to record his thoughts on the importance of celebrating Black History Month."

In 2021, Nance was named one of 10 finalists for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award – a season-long honor that recognizes a player's continued commitment to positively impacting his community.

