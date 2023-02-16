New Orleans Saints and Pelicans honor diversity, equity, and inclusion award recipients at all-employee pep rally

The New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans announced three new, annual awards honoring two employees and one player in the areas of Social Impact and Inclusive Excellence: Employee Nomination Social Impact Player Award, Social Impact Award, and Inclusive Excellence Award.
The Social Impact Awards honor one employee and one player for their commitment to equity and justice within our organizations and community. The Inclusive Excellence Award recognizes one employee who exemplifies progressive leadership and a genuine interest in understanding and including others.
All employees were asked to nominate individuals or bring visibility to the work of one of their colleagues in the areas of social impact and inclusive excellence. Submissions were then scored against pre-selected criteria, and winners were named.
Award Winners
- Social Impact Player Award: Pelicans Forward Larry Nance Jr.
- Social Impact Award: Partnership Marketing Coordinator Quinton "Q" Washington
- Inclusive Excellence Award: Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum
Under the leadership of Dr. Darvelle Hutchins, Senior Director of Culture, Diversity, and Inclusion for the Saints and Pelicans, these three unique awards are presented by the Company DEI Champions Committee as an opportunity to recognize team members and players for demonstrations of their commitment to making a meaningful impact within and outside of the organization.
"Larry (Nance Jr.) has been in New Orleans for less than a year, but he has already rolled up his sleeves to support the community," one anonymous Pelicans employee said. "He auctions a worn game jersey for every Pelicans home game to support local schools and even took the time after a tough loss against the Nets to meet with local students from Edna Karr High School. Larry doesn't just talk the talk but walks the walk regarding having an impact in New Orleans. He also didn't hesitate to support our Black History Month campaign by taking time after practice to record his thoughts on the importance of celebrating Black History Month."
In 2021, Nance was named one of 10 finalists for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award – a season-long honor that recognizes a player's continued commitment to positively impacting his community.
Saints and Pelicans Partnership Marketing Coordinator Quinton "Q" Washington was awarded the Social Impact Award:
"Many people who move here from out of state often have a hard time getting settled and acquainted at first – Not Q," one anonymous employee stated. "When Q moved to New Orleans, I remember him itching to get to know everyone and initiating out-of-work adventures to get to know everybody. He also immediately got involved with the New Orleans community both internally and externally. He has volunteered for numerous Jr. NBA and youth football events within our own organization, for both his own partners and other colleagues. He is always one of the first to volunteer for extracurriculars, events, and day-to-day assistance.
Saints and Pelicans Vice President of Digital Media Doug Tatum was awarded the Inclusive Excellence Award:
"Doug Tatum is a leader who respects diverse opinions, perspectives and intentionally ensures that every employee he interacts with feels heard," one anonymous employee said. "He fully engages his team, and even when he might disagree with someone's opinion, he makes you feel comfortable doing so. I appreciate that if you go to Doug's office, he will always make time for you, step from behind his desk, and sit with you in a way that feels informal and comfortable."