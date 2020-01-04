New Orleans Saints offensive line to face stern test from Vikings defensive front

The New Orleans Saints didn't get everything they wanted. They weren't able to claim the Nos. 1 or 2 seeds and, consequently, didn't receive a bye week in the playoffs.

But the Saints (13-3) do have a home playoff game, as NFC South Division champions. And they have a chance to construct a road to the Super Bowl, beginning with Sunday's Wild Card game against Minnesota (10-6) in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. And if any team has momentum entering the playoffs, it probably is one that finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak, by an average score of 38-15 (including two road wins by an average score of 40-19).