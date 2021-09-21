New Orleans Saints, NFL FLAG Regional Football Tournament set for October 30

The 2021 New Orleans Saints and NFL FLAG Regional Tournament is set for Saturday, October 30th at Lafreniere Park.

This year's tournament offers young athletes more opportunities to compete than ever before, including younger and older age divisions, recreational divisions, and expanded opportunities for girls. There are co-ed, boys, & girls divisions from ages 8U to 17uG.

Winners will receive:

Paid Bid to the 2022 NFL FLAG Championships at Pro Bowl

NERF's NEXT LEVEL PLAYER Blaster Prize Pack

Limited Edition REGIONAL NFL FLAG Champion Ring

NERF Championship Super Soaker Soakdown

2x Ranking Points

The Saints and NFL FLAG are also aware of the devastation and impact that Hurricane Ida has had on communities throughout Louisiana. Together, we have worked on a plan to give back and provide resources for those in need. In support of Hurricane Ida relief efforts, 100% of all registration fees from the tournament will be donated to the Saints & Pelicans Gulf Coast Renewal Fund to help individuals and families directly affected by the storm.

Additionally, the Saints and NFL FLAG would like to offer NFL FLAG teams from any of the affected areas an opportunity to compete in the tournament. For more information, please contact the NFL FLAG team at events@rcxexperiences.com.