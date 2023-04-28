New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know 

SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 2 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have two selections in the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday evening. The 40th pick is estimated to happen around 6:55 p.m. CT and the 71st pick is estimated to happen around 9:20 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 6 p.m. CT.