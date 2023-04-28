Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know 

New Orleans will select 40th and 71st in the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday, April 28

Apr 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 2 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have two selections in the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday evening. The 40th pick is estimated to happen around 6:55 p.m. CT and the 71st pick is estimated to happen around 9:20 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

WATCH LIVE: SAINTS POST-DRAFT MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Stay tuned for a LIVE interview + post-round analysis from Saints Coach Dennis Allen following Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. WATCH LIVE >>

ICYMI: SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 1 RECAP:

With the 29th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected defensive tackle Bryan Bresee from Clemson.

The Damascus, Md., native possesses NFL size, standing at 6 feet 5, 305 pounds. He's explosive, boasting an impressive combination of length (32.5-inch arms) and speed (4.86 40-yard dash). Bresee showed off his strength at Clemon's pro day, putting up 28 reps on the bench press. FULL RECAP >>

Advertising