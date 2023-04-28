New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 2 Need to Know 

SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 2 SELECTIONS:
The New Orleans Saints have two selections in the second and third rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday evening. The 40th pick is estimated to happen around 6:55 p.m. CT and the 71st pick is estimated to happen around 9:20 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 6 p.m. CT.
Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.
WATCH LIVE: SAINTS POST-DRAFT MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Stay tuned for a LIVE interview + post-round analysis from Saints Coach Dennis Allen following Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft. WATCH LIVE >>
ICYMI: SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 1 RECAP:
With the 29th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints selected defensive tackle Bryan Bresee from Clemson.
The Damascus, Md., native possesses NFL size, standing at 6 feet 5, 305 pounds. He's explosive, boasting an impressive combination of length (32.5-inch arms) and speed (4.86 40-yard dash). Bresee showed off his strength at Clemon's pro day, putting up 28 reps on the bench press. FULL RECAP >>