New Orleans Saints 2023 NFL Draft: Day 1 Need to Know 

New Orleans will select 29th in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27

Apr 27, 2023 at 09:21 AM
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS 2023 NFL DRAFT DAY 1 SELECTIONS:

The New Orleans Saints have one selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday evening. The 29th pick is estimated to happen around 10:20 p.m. CT. Fans can tune in for Draft coverage on NFL Network, ESPN, and ABC starting at 7 p.m. CT.

Keep up with all our Saints pick coverage throughout the evening on NewOrleansSaints.com/Draft, our official mobile app presented by Verizon, and the team's social channels.

WATCH LIVE: SAINTS DRAFT PREVIEW SHOW PRESENTED BY COX

Catch our LIVE Saints Draft Preview Show presented by Cox at 2:00 p.m. CT as we analyze the team's needs heading into the 2023 NFL season and get a closer look at some of the prospects who may be on the board for New Orleans.

Stay tuned for LIVE interviews with our player selection + post-round analysis from Saints Coach Dennis Allen as well. WATCH LIVE >>

GUESS THE SAINTS 2023 SCHEDULE

Guess the correct order of the Saints' 2023 opponents for your chance to win $20,000!

ENTER NOW RULES

SAINTS SCHEDULE CHALLENGE PRESENTED BY SEATGEEK

The Saints Schedule Challenge presented by SeatGeek is back for 2023! Guess the correct order of the Saints' 2023 opponents for your chance to win $20,000! The entry period closes on April 30 so make your picks now! ENTER SWEEPSTAKES >>

