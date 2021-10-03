Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Halftime Update

New Orleans Saints, New York Giants tied at 7 at halftime | Week 4

Saints score late to match Giants

Oct 03, 2021 at 01:21 PM
New Orleans Saints

Photos: Champions Square | Saints vs. Giants Week 4 2021

Saints fans get ready at Champions Square as the New Orleans Saints return home to take on the New York Giants in Week 4 on October 3, 2021.

Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Michael DeMocker/New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
Layne Murdoch Jr./New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints scored late in the second quarter to enter halftime tied at 7 with the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Caesars Superdome.

The Giants (0-3) scored first on a 51-yard bomb from Daniel Jones to receiver John Ross. Safety Marcus Williams stripped the ball from Ross as he crossed the goal line but Ross jumped on the ball in the end zone and the officials ruled it a touchdown.

New Orleans (2-1) came back with its best drive of the half, marching 75 yards and scoring on a 15-yard pass from Jameis Winston to tight end ﻿Juwan Johnson﻿ with 23 seconds left in the second quarter

Running back Alvin Kamara received plenty of touches in the half, carrying 14 times for 62 yards. Receiver ﻿Deonte Harris﻿ had a good half, catching four passes for 44 yards. Winston was 11 of 15 for 99 yards with the touchdown.

Williams intercepted Jones on the final play of the half.

