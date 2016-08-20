Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans flood relief effort update

NFL Foundation and NBA working in conjunction on relief efforts

Aug 20, 2016 at 11:38 AM

In response to the catastrophic flooding in Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans have and will continue to actively participate in multiple sectors of flood relief efforts, ranging from collection and distribution of needed collateral to financial assistance. The National Football League Foundation and National Basketball Association are also actively participating in relief efforts. The teams are working with the American Red Cross, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, the Second Harvest Food Bank, as well as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, USA Football, and the Baton Rouge Foundation, among others. Please find below an updated fact sheet reflective of current action items.

  • Utilizing the teams' training facilities (Saints Practice Facility Lobby Museum, 5800 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70003) to serve as a collection point for the public for non-perishable food items and other flood related items of need including toiletries, infant supplies and everyday items of use.  (Aug. 17-25 during regular business hours). To date, more than 2,000 items have been collected and distributed. The   Saints will continue to collect items during open training camp practices (Aug. 22-24) and urge fans attending training camp practices to bring items for collection.
  • Members of the Saints and Pelicans administrative staffs volunteered at the United Way's SELA offices sorting through donated items for immediate distribution to the flood victims on Aug. 17.
  • Members of the Saints and Pelicans administrative staffs served as volunteers at the Second Harvest Food Bank's Community Kitchen and helped prepare packages meals to those affected by the flooding on Aug.18.
  • More than 30 members of the Saints and Pelicans staff will volunteer at the American Red Cross in Baton Rouge on Sunday, Aug. 21. The staff will be providing mobile meals on the emergency response vehicles.  
  • The Saints to introduce 50/50 raffle and proceeds from the first two preseason games to benefit the American Red Cross (separate press release issued). Mr. and Mrs. Tom Benson have generously offered to make sizable and meaningful financial contributions toward the proceeds from the raffles at the Saints next two home preseason games; National Football League Foundation will financially support the effort as well.
  • The Saints and the NFL Foundation will also provide funding for flood damaged high schools to help replace football equipment for schools directly affected by flooding.
  • The Houston Texans are planning a moment just prior to the National Anthem during Saturday night's game where they will stand in solidarity with Louisiana and promote American Red Cross text-to-give language in-stadium.
  • The NFL provided American Red Cross text-to-give language to all club broadcasting teams, radio flagship producers and game-day*personnel for games taking place this weekend, *as well as next week.  
  • In support of the Pelicans, the NBA and NBPA have committed financial support to the American Red Cross and the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, who are managing the Louisiana Flood Relief Fund and the Foundation for the Eastern Baton Rouge School System. 
