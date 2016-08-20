New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans flood relief effort update

In response to the catastrophic flooding in Louisiana, the New Orleans Saints and the New Orleans Pelicans have and will continue to actively participate in multiple sectors of flood relief efforts, ranging from collection and distribution of needed collateral to financial assistance. The National Football League Foundation and National Basketball Association are also actively participating in relief efforts. The teams are working with the American Red Cross, the United Way of Southeast Louisiana, the Second Harvest Food Bank, as well as the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, USA Football, and the Baton Rouge Foundation, among others. Please find below an updated fact sheet reflective of current action items.