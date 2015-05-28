New Orleans Saints Morning Break for Thursday, May 28

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints sign defensive end Carl Granderson to four-year contract extension
The former undrafted free agent re-ups with Saints coming off stellar start through first two weeks
New Orleans Saints pass defense anticipating stiff challenge from Packers quarterback Jordan Love
'All the signs are there. I think he's going to be a tremendous quarterback'
New Orleans Saints rookie running back Kendre Miller set to make regular-season debut Sunday against Packers
'I just want to see that violence that I know he has, that he runs with'
Quarterback Derek Carr drives productive second halves for New Orleans Saints offense
'We've made good corrections and just self-critiquing at halftime'
New Orleans Saints make plans to be without safety Marcus Maye for next three games
'We knew that this was certainly a possibility as we got into the season'
Tony Jones Jr.'s journey leads to perfect birthday gift in New Orleans Saints victory over Carolina
'There are days I wanted to quit, but she's my rock'
New Orleans Saints defense aiming to stunt growth of Carolina quarterback Bryce Young
'You can tell on tape that he's very poised and under control'
Alontae Taylor filled slot nicely for New Orleans Saints in season opener
'Now it's just the man in front of me, and competing against that person'
New Orleans Saints offense chasing improvement after season opener
"As an offense, all 11 guys have to do the right thing for a play to work"
Forced turnovers, red zone stops highlight sterling defensive effort by New Orleans Saints defense in season opener
'That's exactly what I'm looking for. Opportunities. A lot of times, I go the whole game with no opportunities'
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was victorious long before walking on field for Sunday's game
'When we leave this game we go back to being regular people. And regular people are living life, and people are waiting for a knock'