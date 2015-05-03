New Orleans Saints Morning Break for Sunday, May 3

\
New Orleans Saints sign guard/center Cesar Ruiz to a four-year contract extension
Ruiz is now under contract for the next five seasons
New Orleans Saints defense faces formidable challenge in Titans running back Derrick Henry
'Even if you do everything right, you still have to tackle him'
After a season off, tight end Jimmy Graham excited to begin second phase as a New Orleans Saint
'How incredible it is to be back, be back with this organization, in this locker room'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has simple goal in second stint with Coach Dennis Allen
'Hopefully, I can be successful and help him have more success. I believe in him so much'
Running back Jamaal Williams laser focused on New Orleans Saints season opener
'I'm not a real talker about it. I just go out there and do it, and then after it's done I just keep on pushing'
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson eyeing another significant leap
'That's the tier I'm trying to break into, being great'
New Orleans Saints cornerback Alontae Taylor finding right fit in the slot
'He's got all the ability to be able to do it, the one thing he lacks is the experience in there'
Rookie kicker Blake Grupe remains poised, makes New Orleans Saints' 53-man roster
'Just worry about going out there and doing your job every single day and let the rest take care of itself'
New Orleans Saints announce roster moves
NFL teams may establish a practice squad of up to 16 players beginning Wednesday
Linebacker Jaylon Smith getting up to speed in New Orleans Saints defense
'Whatever Coach needs from me, I'm going to get the job done'
Ironman linebacker Demario Davis back where he belongs for New Orleans Saints
'I told all the guys, I put in all my vet days. I took all my vacation days, I got them out of the way'