New Orleans Saints Morning Break for Monday, July 27

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com
With offense making jump forward, New Orleans Saints look to get defense back up to speed in first halves
'I've got to do a better job of preparing our guys for what they might see early on in games'
New Orleans Saints get proper offensive, defensive recipe for victory over Colts
Offense has its best scoring output of season in 38-27 win
Quarterback Derek Carr leads offensive breakout for New Orleans Saints against Indianapolis
Cornerback Paulson Adebo produced defensive takeaway
New Orleans Saints defense preparing to face confident Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew
'One of his biggest traits is not even physical. I think it's his mental fortitude and his mental toughness'
Carl Granderson continues to blossom at defensive end for New Orleans Saints
'He's a big athlete, looks like a big running back out there. He runs around like a linebacker'
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr aims to keep emotions in check
Carr: 'I think, with a little bit of the frustration of losing, I've let that get the best of me'
New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave full participant in Wednesday's practice
Coach Dennis Allen: 'He obviously understands that he made a mistake, and he's just got to slow down'
New Orleans Saints reset with extra days off, turn eyes to improving all three phases
'We had a lot of conversations with a lot of different people, things that we need to do better. We know that we have to play better. So we will'
New Orleans Saints may incorporate more hurry-up into the offense
'Maybe that's something that can benefit us as we continue to go through this season'
New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau takes Jacksonville loss personally; teammates rally to his side
'I ain't worried about Fos not making that play. I don't feel like we should be in that position right there'
New Orleans Saints defense out to avoid slow start against Jacksonville Jaguars
'The way we took the second half (against Houston), that's how we need to start every game'