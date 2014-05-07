Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints Morning Break

Taking a look at what's being written about the Saints and the NFL

May 07, 2014 at 12:20 AM

With their seven picks the Sains should take these players, The Advocate

Saints, Loomis among best in NFL draft, ESPN.com

Jeff Duncan's final NFL mock draft, NOLA.com

New Orleans Saints draft projections, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Patriots sign defensive end Will Smith, Patriots.com

Saints QB Brees rallies Federation donors, Sun-Sentinel.com

What were the best Saints draft picks of all time? wwl.com

Advertising