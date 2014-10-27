Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints' Monday Injury Report for Carolina Panthers game

The New Orleans Saints did not practice Monday

Oct 27, 2014 at 09:30 AM

Saints locker room after win vs Packers

Photos from inside the New Orleans Saints locker room after the win against the Green Bay Packers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday, October 26, 2014. Photos by Michael C. Hebert. (New Orleans Saints photos)

(Today's injury report is simulated since the team did not practice)

New Orleans Saints Injury Report for Monday:

Did Not Practice:
RB Khiry Robinson (Forearm)
RB Pierre Thomas (Rib/Shoulder)
LB David Hawthorne (Hand)
FB Austin Johnson (Knee)

Limited:
TE Jimmy Graham (Shoulder)
C Jonathan Goodwin (Knee/Ankle)
LB Kyle Knox (Ankle)

Did Not Practice:
T Byron Bell (Knee)
CB Bene Benwikere (Ankle)
LB Chase Blackburn (Knee)
WR Philly Brown (Concussion)
S Thomas DeCoud (Hamstring)
G Amini Silatolu (Calf)
G Trai Tuner (Knee)
RB Fozzy Whittaker (Thigh)

Limited
T Nate Chandler (Thigh)
DT Kawann Short (Ankle)
RB DeAngelo Williams (Ankle)
LB Jason Williams (Hip)

